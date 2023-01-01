ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions WR Calls Out ESPN for Using Wrong Photo

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Lions WR took to social media to clear up an error made by ESPN.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill was not too pleased with ESPN using a photo of him incorrectly.

On Saturday afternoon, a report came out regarding Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson.

Reportedly, Batson was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly getting into an altercation with police and fleeing the scene, following a routine traffic stop.

More: Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," the Falcons said in a released statement. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Unfortunately, Berryhill was not happy to see his photo used in the story that circulated online.

As a result, Detroit's practice squad receiver took to social media to alert others that the photo posted was incorrect.

"@espn that is a picture of me. C'mon Man!!!" Berryhill posted on Twitter.

This offseason , the rookie signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, but was waived prior to the start of the season.

He soon landed with the Arizona Cardinals , but was released in October of 2022.

Soon after his stint in Arizona, the 24-year-old wideout signed with the Lions to join their practice squad.

He has seen time on the active roster this year, but is currently back on the practice squad.

