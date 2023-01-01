ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Rock slide deaths in Yosemite National Park lead to new closures

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvfjo_0jzx8QXd00

M ultiple rock slides at Yosemite National Park this week have forced the park to close multiple entrances, including one incident that killed two people on Tuesday, local authorities reported.

The California park shut down its El Portal entrance on Tuesday, after one rock slide killed visitors Georgios Theocharous, and Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose, according to NBC News. The entrance was reopened the next day.

JUDGE GAVE FELON WHO KILLED CALIFORNIA DEPUTY LIGHT PRISON SENTENCE INSTEAD OF LIFE

Another entrance was closed on Friday evening from a rock slide, the park reported , as a winter storm causes hazardous conditions in the mountainous terrain. Those traveling in the park are encouraged to carry an emergency kit and chains, according to local ABC affiliate ABC30.


The entrance was reopened Saturday afternoon, and no fatalities or injuries have been reported with the latest incident. Friday's rockslide marked the third closure this month, after a larger slide occurred at the same entrance on Dec. 12, prompting the road's closure for several days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Although uncommon, the park can experience many rockslides each year. Forty-seven were recorded in 2021 alone, according to the national park.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
AFP

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, suffered a "traumatic injury" from a snow plow he was operating near his home in Nevada, a local sheriff's office and US media said on Monday. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
CBS San Francisco

Tesla plunges off cliff at Devil's Slide; 2 adults, 2 kids survive

PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, with two adults and two children surviving the plunge.Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels shortly before 11 a.m.While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route. By 2:24 p.m., ambulances had arrived and rescued one victim. By 3:20 p.m. all four victims had been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. Cal Fire described all the injuries as "moderate, but stable.""We come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this," said Brian Pottenger of the Cal Fire/Coastside Fire Protection District. "And this was a -- this was nothing short of a miracle today that they survived."The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the adults suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and the children were unharmed in the crash.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy