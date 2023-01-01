ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah ends 2022 with Bay Area sweep

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUeJp_0jzx85Kr00

PALO ALTO, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah men’s basketball team ends 2022 on a roll.

The Runnin’ Utes remained undefeated in Pac-12 play Saturday afternoon as it fended off the Stanford Cardinal inside Maples Pavilion to prevail 71-66 while big man Branden Carlson joined the 1,000 career points club.

The win gives Utah a sweep of the Bay Area teams on the road in consecutive season for the first time in program history since joining the Pac-12 and also the first time its swept back-to-back conference road series since the 2018-19 campaign.

Runnin’ Utes improve to 3-0 in Pac-12 play after beating Cal

The opening minutes of the game started off with both teams going back-and-forth but similar to last night, Wilguens Jr. Exacte got things going for the Utes with a 3-pointer at the 13:58 mark. A 10-0 run ensued for Utah (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12) after that and was capped off by Keba Keita, who pinned an Isa Silva lay-up before scoring on the offensive end.

Despite Utah finishing the half shooting 12-of-20 (.600) from the field, it only led the Cardinal 30-23 heading into the break behind a pair of timely 3-pointers by the home team.

After Stanford opened the second frame with a basket, the Runnin’ Utes went on a 9-0 spurt to go up 39-25 before blitzing the Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12) with a 10-3 run at the midway point (10:44).

Carlson then became the 41st player in program history to join the 1,000 career points club at the 8:42 mark when Rollie Worster connected with the South Jordan native for points 1,000 and 1,001.

After a couple baskets from Worster and Lazar Stefanovic, Stanford began its rally to close within 62-60 of Utah after they knocked down seven-straight baskets. However, the Runnin’ Utes were locked in from the charity stripe knocking down 13-of-14 to seal the 71-66 victory in the final 4:06 minutes of play.

Stefanovic finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting – including a perfect 3-of-3 evening from beyond the arc while Carlson closed out the day with 18 points on four rebounds. Gabe Madsen finished with 10 points, seven boards and four dimes while Marco Anthony chipped in with 10 points of his own.

Runnin’ Utes fall to #20 TCU, 75-71

Utah has now started Pac-12 play 4-0 for the first time since 2014-15 … first time Utah has opened conference play with a 3-0 mark on the road was back in 2004-05 while it was a part of the Mountain West Conference … the .575 shooting clip on Saturday was the highest field-goal percentage by Utah under Craig Smith in Pac-12 play and best since shooting .591 against Arizona State on March 6, 2021.

The Runnin’ Utes return home to a busy weekend inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center with Utah welcoming in Oregon State on Thursday, Jan. 5, for an 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utes looking towards 2023 after disappointing loss

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The 2022 season ended with bitter disappointment with a 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl. But there is plenty to look forward to for the Utah football season as it starts to prepare for the 2023 season. “I love the team that we have coming back next […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah football is close, but there's still an elusive hurdle to climb

PASADENA, Calif. — The result was the same, but the pain of the Rose Bowl was seemingly worse the second time. In the first go around against Ohio State, Utah went toe-to-toe with an offensive juggernaut and lost by 3 points. In the follow-up meeting against a Penn State team that appeared to be a mirror image of the Utah program, the game wasn't particularly close.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Rising goes down, Utes lose Rose Bowl, 35-21

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – For the second straight year, Cam Rising got injured in the Rose Bowl, and for the second straight year, the Utes came up short in Pasadena. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford, freshman Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Markkanen’s buzzer-beater ruled late as Jazz drop 5th straight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It looked like it would be one of the most unlikely buzzer-beaters in Utah Jazz history. But after getting beat by Miami on a buzzer-beater on New Year’s Eve, Utah’s last-second shot came a tick too late. Lauri Markkanen’s off-balance three-pointer, which was initially ruled good, was overturned on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Similarities between Utah and Penn State run deep

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – When Utah takes on Penn State tomorrow, it will be the last traditional Rose Bowl between a Pac-12 team and Big Ten team. Starting next year, the Rose Bowl will be a part of the 12-team College Football Playoffs, and it will be pure coincidence if the two conferences meet […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
kslsports.com

University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU rolls to 7th straight win, 71-58

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU improved to 2-0 in West Coast Conference play Saturday night with a 71-58 win over Portland at home in the Marriott Center. The win moved the Cougars’ win streak to seven-straight, five of which have been at home. “It’s so hard to win seven in a row and these […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Jazz lose on buzzer-beater to Miami, 126-123

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – 2022 ended with heartbreak for the Utah Jazz. Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU opens final WCC season with 69-49 romp over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Jaxson Robinson and Spencer Johnson combined for 23 points as BYU beat Pacific 69-49 in its West Coast Conference opener at the Alex G. Spanos Center on Thursday night. Robinson’s BYU career-high 17 points came as he made four 3-pointers. Johnson came off the bench to shoot 5-of-11 from the […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Jazz lose to Kings on late 3-pointers, 126-125

SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held off Utah 126-125 on Friday night when Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen missed a jumper in the final seconds. “You can mistake some of these regular-season games for playoffs just with the energy they bring,” Kings coach Mike Brown said after the game. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

Snowpack is looking great...for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utes legend Arnie Ferrin dies at age 97

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – University of Utah Athletics is mourning the passing of former men’s basketball star and athletics director Arnie Ferrin. Ferrin, 97, passed away early Tuesday morning, his family confirmed. One of the most decorated players in Utah men’s basketball history, Ferrin is the only four-time All-American in the history of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mountainexpressmagazine.com

Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn

Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy