Fresno, CA

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

By Karen Melrose
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE / KGPE ) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the patrol car, with two Fresno police officers inside, in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, which collided with an out-of-control Toyota Camry.

Investigators say the Camry’s driver, 25-year-old Alexis Flores Valdeolivar of Fresno, had just entered the eastbound lanes of the 180 from Abby Street and decided to move into the far left lane.

It was then, they say, that driver saw the patrol vehicle approaching, panicked, and over-corrected by steering to the right.

According to officers, that’s when Valdeolivar lost control of his car, causing the cruiser to collide with the Camry, and then he crashed into the concrete center median. They also say the patrol car came to rest in the center median.

The CHP says the officers were transported to the hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.  Valdeolivar and his passenger were also taken to the hospital for complaints of pain.

Investigators do not believe drugs, nor alcohol, were a factor in this collision.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

