worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening
By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder avoided as Eddie Hearn’s AJ plan breeds disbelief
Eddie Hearn outlined a new plan for Anthony Joshua that doesn’t include taking up the option to fight Deontay Wilder immediately. World Boxing News revealed in a world exclusive on the back of Dillian Whyte’s controversial return victory in 2022 that Wilder is willing to face Joshua next.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest
2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
White slapped his wife at a New Year's Eve party in Mexico and said while there was alcohol involved, that was "no excuse."
Boxing Scene
Yuriorkis Gamboa Jailed in Cuba Over Fatal Car Accident
The details are still being confirmed, but several outlets are reporting that former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa is currently jailed in connection to a fatal accident that occurred on the night of December 31 in Santiago de Cuba in Cuba. The news was first reported by Boxeo Cubano. El Nuevo...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Plan To End Mekhaled Fight Quick, Make an Example of Her
Alycia Baumgardner is pumped for her upcoming clash with Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed world super featherweight championship, which takes place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4. Their fight is the co-featured attraction to Amanda Serrano facing Erika Cruz in a Puerto...
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight
If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
