worldboxingnews.net

Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring

Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening

By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
TMZ.com

Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'

Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video

UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
ringsidenews.com

Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television

WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?

As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder avoided as Eddie Hearn’s AJ plan breeds disbelief

Eddie Hearn outlined a new plan for Anthony Joshua that doesn’t include taking up the option to fight Deontay Wilder immediately. World Boxing News revealed in a world exclusive on the back of Dillian Whyte’s controversial return victory in 2022 that Wilder is willing to face Joshua next.
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information

As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest

2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Yuriorkis Gamboa Jailed in Cuba Over Fatal Car Accident

The details are still being confirmed, but several outlets are reporting that former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa is currently jailed in connection to a fatal accident that occurred on the night of December 31 in Santiago de Cuba in Cuba. The news was first reported by Boxeo Cubano. El Nuevo...
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: I Plan To End Mekhaled Fight Quick, Make an Example of Her

Alycia Baumgardner is pumped for her upcoming clash with Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed world super featherweight championship, which takes place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4. Their fight is the co-featured attraction to Amanda Serrano facing Erika Cruz in a Puerto...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight

If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE

