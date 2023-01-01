Read full article on original website
MSUB's Taryn Shelley seeks 'special year' in sixth season with the 'Jackets
BILLINGS- After last season, Taryn Shelley had to decide whether or not she would come back to MSUB for a sixth season of college basketball. A special group that's spent nearly three years together, a group who could contend for a GNAC championship convinced the All-American to come back for one more year.
Timm's triples lead Laurel girls past Fergus
LAUREL- Emma Timm knocked down eight three-pointers on Tuesday night to lead laurel past Fergus 66-42. Timm led all scorers with 29 points with her hot shooting from beyond the arc. Five of the made three-pointers came in the second quarter alone. Alyse Aby added 17 points for the Lady Locos in the winning effort.
Huntley Project boys roll with 61-36 win over Lodge Grass
WORDEN--Huntley Project boys' basketball is off to a hot 4-1 start this season and they were hoping to make it 5-1 when they host Lodge Grass Tuesday night. The teams were tied up early in the first quarter and went into the half with Huntley leading by a few. But...
Billings Senior girls golfers invited to represent Montana at PGA High School National Tournament
BILLINGS- Five Billings Senior golfers are preparing to play in the PGA High School Golf National Invitational Tournament in Texas later this summer. The five Broncs qualified after winning the AA Montana State Championship, and now get to represent the Treasure State nationally. Kenzie Walsh, Becca Washington, Lauren Mayala, Avery...
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Stunning $3 Million Home in Eagle with 360 Views of the Valley
A beautiful "modern-mountain hideaway” in Eagle that, yes, has breathtaking views, but it also has a built-in residential elevator! Keep scrolling for over 30 pictures of the stunning property with amazing views. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,007 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $2,999,999.
Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star
📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
Update: road now open after shooting on Flying Wye heading into downtown Boise
BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for nearly three hours, the road is back open with traffic moving in both directions. According to a release from Boise Police, the suspect's injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are currently pending. 10:35 AM:...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more. The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week
2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
Miller family commits $5 million for capital projects at Boise State
Boise State University in Idaho has announced a $5 million commitment from the family of Bob and Sharon Miller in support of capital improvements to the school’s sports complex. The funding will be used for the North End Zone project, a plan to redevelop the general admissions area at...
Food Network Named This Idaho Sandwich One of The Best In America
One of my favorite lunchtime meals has to be a sandwich. There's just something about delicious meat, cheese, and veggies served on fresh bread. I'm also a fan of having chips as my side with my sandwich. Recently the Food Network released their "50 State 50 Sandwiches" list and to...
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
One Person Killed, Another Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
CALDWELL, ID - On Monday, January 2, 2023 at approximately 7:47 a.m., Troopers with the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 20, just north of Caldwell, ID. According to a press release from the ISP, a 38-year-old man from Parma, ID was traveling...
St. Vincent welcomes first baby of 2023
BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the hospital this morning. The baby boy, Aidoneus Strock, was born shortly before 2:30 am at Saint Vincent's Labor and Delivery Unit. Aidoneus, just as the Greek name symbolizes, was born healthy, strong, and...
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
Music with Mary Kate Teske
Late in 2022, Travia Forte explored one of Billings' hidden gems, Kirk's Grocery. While there, we had the opportunity to listen to Billings musician, Mary Kate Teske. Check out this video of her and her band playing for the camera.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
