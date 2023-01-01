ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Moving forward: Oswego State men's hockey falls to Adrian with 3 unanswered goals

By BEN GRIECO bgrieco@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 3 days ago
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Broderick sees ‘significant improvement’ in Fulton boys basketball’s win over ESM

FULTON — In just 20 days' time, Fulton boys basketball coach Sean Broderick saw improvement from all of his players. Twenty days ago, the Red Raiders — while they won in the end — got down early against East Syracuse-Minoa, 14-0, and then 22-6. The Spartans led by seven points with about four minutes to go. But Sam Cotton and Aidan Baldwin scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to secure the 54-50 win.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad

OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harry C. Fowler Jr.

Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town, died Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard, in Sterling, NY. He continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit. Harry is survived by his sister Cynthia Fowler Santangelo of Red Creek; his nieces Tracy Santangelo of Albany and Sabrina (Ryan) Cooley of Georgia; and his nephew Louis Santangelo of Syracuse. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon with Pastor Wade Smith at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

2 cars, 2 divisions

OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Mary L. Gummer

Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
bodyshopbusiness.com

Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

County Legislature shuffles leadership

OSWEGO — When the Oswego County Legislature meets later this week for its annual organizational meeting, it will welcome a new majority leader and vice chair. Paul House, R-Hastings, will replace Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, as majority leader. Marc Greco, R-Fulton, will succeed Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, as vice chair of the legislature.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County distributes ARPA funding to Pathway of Hope

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature recently approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program, which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.

