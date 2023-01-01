Moving forward: Oswego State men's hockey falls to Adrian with 3 unanswered goals

Read full article on original website
Broderick sees ‘significant improvement’ in Fulton boys basketball’s win over ESM
FULTON — In just 20 days' time, Fulton boys basketball coach Sean Broderick saw improvement from all of his players. Twenty days ago, the Red Raiders — while they won in the end — got down early against East Syracuse-Minoa, 14-0, and then 22-6. The Spartans led by seven points with about four minutes to go. But Sam Cotton and Aidan Baldwin scored on a layup and a pair of free throws to secure the 54-50 win.
Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad
OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 5): 4 undefeated teams remain in Section III
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse Basketball: 7-foot-2 big says ‘Cuse relationship ‘going really well’
In mid-October, a media report from a national recruiting analyst said that Syracuse basketball was in the top three for talented yet underrated 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City. Fast-forward to the present, and the 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center says in an interview that he’s eyeing a...
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town, died Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard, in Sterling, NY. He continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit. Harry is survived by his sister Cynthia Fowler Santangelo of Red Creek; his nieces Tracy Santangelo of Albany and Sabrina (Ryan) Cooley of Georgia; and his nephew Louis Santangelo of Syracuse. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon with Pastor Wade Smith at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
2 cars, 2 divisions
OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
Syracuse cardiologist: 'Tuned-in' medical staff didn't waste a moment after cardiac arrest
Dr. Russell Silverman is a cardiologist at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse. He says his day started with conversations with his colleagues about the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. "This didn't seem to be harder than any other hit that we've seen but obviously, something...
Mary L. Gummer
Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area.
SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY
Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
Man dies at Syracuse hospital after being shot in Utica, another man in critical condition
Utica, N.Y. -- Two 25-year-old men were shot in Utica Monday night, police said. One man died after being transferred to a Syracuse hospital. The other man remains in critical condition. William Morris, 25, of Utica, died after being shot in the head, according to a news release from Utica...
It’s a boy! Highland Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born Sunday morning at 12:43 a.m. to proud parents Bernabe and Stephanie Lundy. His name is Isaac Bernard Lundy. He weighs 7lbs. 7oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Isaac will be welcomed by his 8-year-old sister when he gets home.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
County Legislature shuffles leadership
OSWEGO — When the Oswego County Legislature meets later this week for its annual organizational meeting, it will welcome a new majority leader and vice chair. Paul House, R-Hastings, will replace Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, as majority leader. Marc Greco, R-Fulton, will succeed Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, as vice chair of the legislature.
Oswego County distributes ARPA funding to Pathway of Hope
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature recently approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program, which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.
