Timm's triples lead Laurel girls past Fergus

LAUREL- Emma Timm knocked down eight three-pointers on Tuesday night to lead laurel past Fergus 66-42. Timm led all scorers with 29 points with her hot shooting from beyond the arc. Five of the made three-pointers came in the second quarter alone. Alyse Aby added 17 points for the Lady Locos in the winning effort.
KULR8

Huntley Project boys roll with 61-36 win over Lodge Grass

WORDEN--Huntley Project boys' basketball is off to a hot 4-1 start this season and they were hoping to make it 5-1 when they host Lodge Grass Tuesday night. The teams were tied up early in the first quarter and went into the half with Huntley leading by a few. But...
Highschool Basketball Pro

Laurel, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Fergus High School basketball team will have a game with Laurel High School on January 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
94.9 KYSS FM

Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
KULR8

Music with Mary Kate Teske

Late in 2022, Travia Forte explored one of Billings' hidden gems, Kirk's Grocery. While there, we had the opportunity to listen to Billings musician, Mary Kate Teske. Check out this video of her and her band playing for the camera.
KULR8

Critical need for blood according to blood donation center

BILLINGS, Mont. - Vitalent, a blood collection center, said there is a critical need for blood donations right now. They said they need all blood types and platelets, especially Type "O." "Vitalent strives to have four days on hand of each blood type and we are currently not at that,"...
yourbigsky.com

Troubleshooting violence in Billings on 2023

It’s important to remain optimistic and vigilant about violent community crime in Yellowstone County, especially teen violence, now that 2023 is here. Billings has been shocked by repeated teen, or juvenile, related violent shootings, stabbings and armed robberies in 2022. While the number of violent crimes is not out...
Cat Country 102.9

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
