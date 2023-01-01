Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
MSUB's Taryn Shelley seeks 'special year' in sixth season with the 'Jackets
BILLINGS- After last season, Taryn Shelley had to decide whether or not she would come back to MSUB for a sixth season of college basketball. A special group that's spent nearly three years together, a group who could contend for a GNAC championship convinced the All-American to come back for one more year.
KULR8
Timm's triples lead Laurel girls past Fergus
LAUREL- Emma Timm knocked down eight three-pointers on Tuesday night to lead laurel past Fergus 66-42. Timm led all scorers with 29 points with her hot shooting from beyond the arc. Five of the made three-pointers came in the second quarter alone. Alyse Aby added 17 points for the Lady Locos in the winning effort.
KULR8
Billings Senior girls golfers invited to represent Montana at PGA High School National Tournament
BILLINGS- Five Billings Senior golfers are preparing to play in the PGA High School Golf National Invitational Tournament in Texas later this summer. The five Broncs qualified after winning the AA Montana State Championship, and now get to represent the Treasure State nationally. Kenzie Walsh, Becca Washington, Lauren Mayala, Avery...
KULR8
Huntley Project boys roll with 61-36 win over Lodge Grass
WORDEN--Huntley Project boys' basketball is off to a hot 4-1 start this season and they were hoping to make it 5-1 when they host Lodge Grass Tuesday night. The teams were tied up early in the first quarter and went into the half with Huntley leading by a few. But...
Laurel, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Fergus High School basketball team will have a game with Laurel High School on January 03, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet start to 2023
HAPPY NEW YEAR! HAPPY NEW YEAR! HAPPY NEW YEAR! HAPPY NEW YEAR! HAPPY NEW YEAR! HAPPY NEW YEAR! HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Montana among 27 states that raised its minimum wage Monday
According to the Montana Department of Labor, only 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
Legislators propose bills to help Billings mobile home residents
Meadowlark mobile home park residents have continued to have water issues. And now two legislators have proposed bills that could help in the long term.
Juvenile stabbed at Rimrock Mall in Billings
Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall Friday evening during an altercation with another juvenile male.
These 5 Brew Hubs for Local Beer are the Highest Rated in All of Billings
What better way to kick of a brand-new year than with awesome craft beer from right here in Billings? Some of the best craft beer is made here, and I'm not alone in that opinion. There's a reason we have a Brewery Trail that takes you all across Downtown Billings and the many breweries that scatter here. But which ones are the favorites among you?
KULR8
Music with Mary Kate Teske
Late in 2022, Travia Forte explored one of Billings' hidden gems, Kirk's Grocery. While there, we had the opportunity to listen to Billings musician, Mary Kate Teske. Check out this video of her and her band playing for the camera.
KULR8
Critical need for blood according to blood donation center
BILLINGS, Mont. - Vitalent, a blood collection center, said there is a critical need for blood donations right now. They said they need all blood types and platelets, especially Type "O." "Vitalent strives to have four days on hand of each blood type and we are currently not at that,"...
Mall patrons and employees shaken up following stabbing on Friday
A fight inside Rimrock Mall on Friday led to the stabbing of a juvenile and mall patrons and employees feeling scared.
Victims identified in fatal crashes in Billings over New Year's weekend
Montana Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in both crashes that took place over the New Year's holiday.
First New Year's baby welcomed in Billings early Sunday morning
A lullaby could be heard throughout the hospital at St. Vincent Healthcare at 2:24 a.m. Sunday morning as a healthy baby boy became the first baby welcomed in 2023 at St. Vincent Healthcare.
KULR8
Structure fire kills several pets; causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage
BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure fire Monday morning killed several animals and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home on Boulder Avenue, the Billings Fire Department (BFD) reports. Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew McLain says no injuries are reported, but the building was occupied by three people at the...
yourbigsky.com
Troubleshooting violence in Billings on 2023
It’s important to remain optimistic and vigilant about violent community crime in Yellowstone County, especially teen violence, now that 2023 is here. Billings has been shocked by repeated teen, or juvenile, related violent shootings, stabbings and armed robberies in 2022. While the number of violent crimes is not out...
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Comments / 0