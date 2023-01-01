Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Yankees ink exciting veteran outfielder to MiLB deal for 2023
As the Yankees continue to add to their MiLB depth, they’ve picked up another outfield bat from the left-handed side who could provide a spark off the bench for the team if he makes the MLB roster. 31-year-old Rafael Ortega had a solid stint with the Chicago Cubs between 2021 and 2022, slashing .265/.344/.408 with a 108 wRC+ in 221 games, serving mostly as a platoon bat against RHP. He’s the second left-handed bat they’ve signed to a MiLB deal in the last week, joining Willie Calhoun in that regard.
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Ravens, Bengals to play regularly scheduled game Sunday
Following the postponement of Monday's Bengals and Bills game due to Damar Hamlin's injury, there are questions on how the NFL playoff picture will shape up.
8 Former Detroit Tigers Players Find New Homes with New Teams
Eight former Detroit Tigers players have recently signed with new teams, including Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins), Niko Goodrum (Boston Red Sox), Sergio Alcantara (Chicago Cubs), James McCann (Baltimore Orioles), Tucker Barnhart (Chicago Cubs), Austin Romine (Cincinnati Reds), Grayson Greiner (Texas Rangers), and Christin Stewart (Chicago White Sox). These players include utility men, shortstops, and catchers, and they have all played for the Tigers in the past, with varying levels of success.
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK
A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
Niyo: Lions head to Lambeau with everything to play for at the end
Detroit — The Lions defended their den one last time Sunday. And because they did, they’re still prowling in the playoff hunt. But after Dan Campbell broke it down for his players in another raucous locker-room celebration, letting them know they'd set themselves up to be the NFL's "hot game" next week in freezing Green Bay, he also had a message for the Lions fans who’d finished this season strong, just like his team is doing.
Offishial news, 1/2/23: Orioles trade proposals; top plays from top prospects
Sunday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-4 while playing third base, a position he has rarely tried during his minor league career. Reminder that Jean Segura’s two-year contract with the Marlins is not yet official. There will need to be a corresponding 40-man roster move in order for the club to announce him. Expect closure on that this week.
Lions still need win, help in Week 18 to get into playoffs
Detroit — The Detroit Lions got the win, and some help on Sunday, but are still going to need more in the final week of the season if they're going to make the postseason. With a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive another week, even jumping a spot in the standings after the Cleveland Browns bested the Washington Commanders. That result, coupled with a Packers' victory over the Vikings, eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions bury hapless Bears, take fight for playoff spot to Green Bay
Detroit — The Detroit Lions didn't have control of their playoff destiny entering Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, ceding that opportunity in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. All the Lions could do is handle their own business and hope for a little help. To their credit,...
Lions film review: Exploring James Houston's expanding role and steady impact
Allen Park — What more can be said or written about James Houston's performance this season? The Detroit Lions rookie edge rusher has been a revelation since his promotion from the practice squad in late November. What Houston has been able to accomplish, eight sacks in six games, is...
Report: Mets expected to add Eric Hinske to coaching staff
The Mets are expected to hire Eric Hinske as their new assistant hitting coach, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. As Rosenthal points out, Mets GM Billy Eppler also hired Hinske to serve as the Angels’ hitting coach for the 2018 season, back when Eppler was the general manager in Anaheim (though Hinske was replaced after just one year in that role).
Lions break plethora of records in smackdown of Bears
Shortly after the Detroit Lions dismantled the Chicago Bears, 41-10, in Detroit's home finale at Ford Field on Sunday, wide receiver Kalif Raymond could be found tossing his buddy, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, up in the air like a parent celebrating their child. "You got 100 and 1,000! You...
