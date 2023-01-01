Detroit — The Detroit Lions got the win, and some help on Sunday, but are still going to need more in the final week of the season if they're going to make the postseason. With a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive another week, even jumping a spot in the standings after the Cleveland Browns bested the Washington Commanders. That result, coupled with a Packers' victory over the Vikings, eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO