Austin, TX

Man shot on New Year’s Eve in central Austin drive-by shooting

By Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person and multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting around 7 p.m. at 3401 North Interstate 35 Service Road northbound in central Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The cars were parked outside of Dreamers, an adult novelty and lingerie store.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported one male victim with life-threatening injuries from the scene. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.

At the scene, a pickup truck could be seen with multiple bullet holes in the body and windows. Other vehicles were at the scene, but any damage could not be seen.

APD said they do not believe there to be any active threat to the public in that area.

This is a developing story. KXAN is working to get more details at this time.

WillNotBeInfringed
3d ago

Looks like buck shot. If the police haven't caught a suspect, and this was a drive by... how can they say that there's no danger to the public? 🤔

