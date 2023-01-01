ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Looking for a TCU comp? Look no further than 2013 Auburn

In the Playoff era, TCU is 1 of 1. Since the 247sports composite rankings were tracked beginning in 2015, the lowest-ranked team to make it to a national championship was 2015 Clemson, which was No. 13. That is, until No. 32 TCU crashed the party. The Playoff era began in...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett speaks on TCU QB Max Duggan: 'He's the heart and soul of that team'

Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan should not be here. But that’s the beauty of college football, isn’t it?. The 2 signal callers will face off in the National Championship next week after downing their respective Peach and Fiesta Bowl opponents. Georgia was the favorite against Ohio State, which gave the Bulldogs everything it had. TCU was the underdog and shocked No. 2 Michigan with a thrilling game, seeing the Horned Frogs and 1st-year HC Sonny Dykes come out on top, 51-45.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kendre Miller, TCU RB, considered questionable for National Championship

Kendre Miller, TCU’s star running back, is listed as questionable for the National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Miller injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Head coach Sonny Dykes further explained his injury status Tuesday afternoon. Miller has been a star...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sonny Dykes insists Mike Leach briefly convinced him to be in favor of 64-team playoff

Sonny Dykes has long been a proponent for an expanded playoff, and it seems he got his wish with the CFP expanding to 12 teams in 2024-25. He isn’t on the extreme side of things, though. Dykes recalled a story from when he was with Mike Leach, admitting the iconic HC convinced him the sport was good for a 64-team playoff for “about a 6-hour period.
Fort Worth, TX

