Las Cruces, NM

Grant, Powers lead Sam Houston past New Mexico State, 75-62

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Qua Grant scored 17 points and Donte Powers added 14 as Sam Houston used a strong first half to top New Mexico State, 75-62 in a Western Athletic Conference battle Saturday night.

Powers scored five points in a 7-0 run that put the Bearkats up 19-7 about six minutes into the game and they padded the margin to take a 13-point advantage at intermission, 38-25.

Grant hit 6 of 16 shots from the field, including 3 of 10 from distance for Sam Houston (11-3, 1-1). Powers hit 4 of 7 from distance and Tristan Ikpe did not miss, hitting all four field goal attempts, including one from beyond the arc, and was 2-for-2 from the line to add 11 points off the bench.

Xavier Pinson and DaJuan Gordon each scored 13 points for New Mexico State (7-7, 0-2). Marchelus Avery added 12 points.

UP NEXT

Sam Houston plays host to Grand Canyon Thursday,

New Mexico State plays at Stephen F. Austin Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

