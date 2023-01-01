Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll: Houston Cougars climb to No. 2 thanks to UConn's 1st loss of season
The Coogs tipped off the conference portion of their schedule with back-to-back wins, including a scare against Central Florida on New Year's Eve.
Haulcy adds experience and skillset to help Cougars in Big12
The Houston Cougars picked up a nice addition to the defensive side of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday when New Mexico freshman safety Adari Haulcy announced he was returning home to the city of Houston to continue his collegiate career. Haulcy played his high school football...
Houston Chronicle
Houston basketball inches closer to top spot in latest rankings
The University of Houston Cougars continue to be a mainstay near the top of the college basketball rankings as the calendar turns to 2023. UH moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday following wins over Tulsa and UCF to start AAC play. The Cougars trail only undefeated Purdue, which garnered 60 of 61 first-place votes, in the rankings. Houston sits at No. 1 nationally both at KenPom.com and in the most recent NET Rankings, with its only setback of the season being a close top-10 loss to Alabama last month,
mynews13.com
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
mynews13.com
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
mynews13.com
SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston Agent’s top 10 Who’s Who profiles from 2022
These 10 professionals in the Houston real estate industry garnered the most buzz from our Who’s Who in Houston Real Estate feature. Read through to check out our top-viewed Who’s Who profiles for 2022. No. 10: Rachel Luna, Agency Executive. Maximizing the power of technology by marketing through...
mynews13.com
Concerned Florida farmers respond to late 2022's abnormal weather pattern
TAMPA, Fla. — The cold weekend over the Christmas holiday was a concern for some farmers who said their crops can’t survive temperatures below 30 degrees. Citrus farmers in Haines City reacted to the state of their groves after late December's below-average cold weather during the Christmas holiday.
mynews13.com
Lake Weston teacher never forgot lessons from her own teacher
ORLANDO, Fla. — Inspired at an early age a nominated A+ Teacher never forgot the important lessons her first grade teacher shared with her. It made an impact on Terion Williams. As Williams grew up her mother encouraged her to follow in her favorite teacher's footsteps. Terion Williams loves...
mynews13.com
Anson Mount, Ethan Peck set for MegaCon Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — MegaCon Orlando, the big pop culture fan convention, has announced its first set of celebrity guests for this year’s event. MegaCon Orlando announces first set of celebrity guests for 2023. Anson Mount, Ethan Peck of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" are coming to Orlando. The...
mynews13.com
I-4 Express toll rates to go up by the summer
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Officials say drivers will likely have to pay more to use the I-4 Express lanes in 2023. Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation say plan are in place to increase toll prices later this year during the busiest travel periods of the day. “Because of...
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
mynews13.com
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
mynews13.com
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
Things that happen at Waffle House:
1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
KWTX
Constable: Texas woman raped, held hostage for days by man she met on dating app on Christmas Eve
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrested Zachary Kent Mills on a first degree aggravated kidnapping charge after a woman accused the man of assaulting her. On December 29, 2022, the deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road to investigate...
