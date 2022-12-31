ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their New Year’s Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) on injured reserve. After having previously placed tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR on Friday, Denver was left with two open spots on the 53-man roster.

The Broncos filled those two spots on Saturday by promoting cornerback Lamar Jackson and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad to the active roster.

Additionally, Denver elevated outside linebacker Wyatt Ray and linebacker Ray Wilborn from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 18. Ray and Wilborn will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

This year has been a season to forget for Gregory, who was healthy for just six games. He was penalized twice last week and benched by the coaching staff. After the game, he exchanged punches with a Los Angeles Rams offensive line.

The NFL originally gave Gregory a one-game suspension for that punch, but it was reduced to a $50,000 fine earlier this week. The NFL also handed down an additional $13,261 fine for an unsportsmanlike penalty on Saturday.

Gregory has four years left on his deal with the Broncos. He’ll hope to get back on track beginning in 2023.

