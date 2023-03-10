Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Almost 6 Times Richer Than Her Ex Liam Hemsworth—What Their Divorce Settlement Was

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc , which was alongside her father.

Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter ego she created in order to live a life of anonymity off the stage. As an adult, Miley has developed somewhat of a cult following as a pop star and performer, not to mention a music video queen. But the source of her significant income is the art that runs in the family, and on December 31, 2022, Miley hosted New Year’s Eve with her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton. Here’s what we know about Miley Cyrus’ net worth.

What is Miley Cyrus’ net worth?

Miley Cyrus’ net worth is estimated to be $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and she made most of that before she turned 18. Born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992, she was nicknamed “Smiley” due to her cheerful disposition as a baby. This was shortened to Miley and eventually, in 2008, she legally changed her name. The first daughter of Billy Ray and Tish, she’s the wealthiest Cyrus, having eclipsed her country music star father’s $20-million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth . Her youngest sibling, sister Noah Cyrus, is also making waves in the music business.

What was Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana salary?

As mentioned, Miley got her start on TV as a teenager leading a double life as the pop star Hannah Montana for five years—four seasons of the show and then the movies. It’s been reported she was paid up to $15,000 an episode of Hannah Montana , working out to be $450,000 a season. Then again, Miley said in an interview that she was actually one of the most underpaid actors on the show. “I did not grow up spoiled in any way. I just wanted to be on TV,” she told Elle in 2016. “I mean, at one point—they’ll probably kill me for saying it—I was probably the least paid person on my cast because I didn’t know any better. I was just like, ‘I can be on Disney? Yeah, I want to do it!’ My name was Miley on my show, but I didn’t own my name—we didn’t think about that.”

The Hannah Montana movies, of which there are two, were successful at the box office. Hannah Montana: The Movie brought in $155 million in worldwide ticket sales in 2009 which broke the record for G-rated live-action films, according to Disney. While the fictional story was responsible for thrusting Miley into the spotlight, she said its themes hit close to home.

During an interview on the Rock This With Allison Hagendorf podcast, the pop star said she began to act like her fictional persona in real life. “Talk about an identity crisis. I was a character almost as often as I was myself,” Miley explained. “The concept of the show is that when you’re this character, when you have this alter ego, you’re valuable. You’ve got millions of fans, you’re the biggest star in the world. Then the concept was that when I looked like myself … when I didn’t have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me. I wasn’t a star anymore.”

Expanding on that point in an interview with Rolling Stone , she said: “I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana,” she reflected. “Really, Hannah Montana was not a character. That wasn’t what the show is about. It was about a normal girl with a f*cking wig on. Everything was always in me. The concept of the show, it’s me. I’ve had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it.”

In celebrating Hannah Montana’s 15th anniversary in 2021, Miley shared a letter honoring the milestone and addressed it to her character. “Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands,” she wrote. “We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. But, a lot has changed since then.”

Even though her career began on the TV screen, music has always been a significant part of Miley’s repertoire and is by far her most lucrative pursuit. In 2006, she performed her first Hannah Montana concert in Orlando and later would sign a four-album record deal with Hollywood Records for her own albums. A two-disc album, Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus , was released in June 2007—the first disc was part of the soundtrack for the show while the second was Miley’s debut studio album.

It debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and has since become certified triple-platinum by the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling more than three million units. The tour in support of the album, called The Best of Both Worlds, was commercially successful grossing $54 million at its conclusion. It was adapted to film in Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert and earned $70 million.

Miley brushed off her child star past in 2013 with the album Bangerz and its most talked-about song “Wrecking Ball”, the now-iconic video clip that had her riding an actual steel wrecking ball naked. It catapulted her into meme-worthy territory and reflecting on the clip several years later, Miley would come to regret her creative choices. “That’s something you can’t take away, swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” she explained on the Zach Sang Show. “Once you do that… it’s forever. I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on the wrecking ball.” She went on to say, “That’s my worst nightmare…that being played at my funeral.” The song debuted at number 50 on the Billboard chart but the controversial clip would bolster it to number one and sold three million copies. The tour for the album, Bangerz , would bring in $62.9 million.

“I didn’t realize [Bangerz] was going to shift me into truly being my own person. It changed my life,” she said on CBS Sunday Morning for their For The Record series in 2017. “I felt like that divide, that boundary was cleared.” Soon after, she performed at the VMAs, dressed in a sexy teddy bear costume, alongside “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke. “Everyone in the entire world knew I had dressed up as a teddy bear and danced with Robin Thicke. Everyone talked about it for a really long time.” She adds, “I was just doing what I wanted to do and I wasn’t hurting anybody, so that was the good thing.”

In 2021 and 2022, Miley hosted a New Year’s Eve special. In 2021, it was alongside SNL alum Pete Davidson in Miami Florida, while 2022 saw Miley host alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton. “One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Miley said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . “We kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

In total, Miley has produced eight studio albums, three live recordings, four EPs and 37 singles. The last album was 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation . Miley has sold more than 55 million singles and 20 million albums worldwide and was ranked nine out of Billboard’s 200 Greatest Female Artists of all time.

What was Miley Cyrus’ The Voice salary?

Miley Cyrus’s The Voice salary was substantial as a judge on seasons 11 and 13. Miley earned a reported $13 million in salary in 2016. On The Howard Stern Show in 2017, she said the show’s 13 th season would be her last, at least for now. “This is my—maybe not my last season forever, but [after] this season, I don’t have any more seasons lined up. So, I’m done,” she said while promoting her album Younger Now .

In 2022, Miley was named in Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list . She reflected on her career: “One thing I’m very proud of is that I started my business before I started my period,” says Cyrus. “And now, I’ve performed at Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, inducted Joan Jett into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—all on my period. It has never gotten in the way of me being a businesswoman.”

What was Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce settlement?

What was Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce settlement? Miley’s most notable relationship was with Liam Hemsworth. The two met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 in which they both starred. The two broke up in 2010 and reunited a month later.Miley and Liam were then engaged in 2012 when he proposed to her with a 3.5-carat ring from Neil Lane. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” Cyrus told People at the time.

A source told People the engagement had blessings from the whole Cyrus family. “Billy Ray loves Liam. He’s happy his daughter has found the right guy,” the source said, adding that Hemsworth has spent a lot of time with her family, barbecuing together. “The whole family loves Liam.” However, the two called off the engagement on September 2013. Months earlier, rumors came out that the Hannah Montana alum and The Hunger Games star split. Cryus dispelled the rumors by saying, “I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it,” she posted. “I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining”

The Independence Day: Insurgence star and the Bangerz singer reunited in January 2016, resuming their engagement less than a month after. Cyrus and Hemsworth were wedded on December 26, 2018. In a now-deleted Instagram post, they confirmed the wedding, 12.23.18” and “10 years later …..”Miley captioned the post. In the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one–millionth kiss.”

Less than a year after their marriage, Miley’s rep confirmed they had separated. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. The rep continued in the statement: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 and the divorce was finalized on February 22, 2020. According to sources close to the couple to TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, the divorce settlement went super smoothly due to a prenup. They had no kids and she kept the animals and dividing the property wasn’t hard at all. A source told ET, “the couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce.” Once they do file the paperwork, it will take six months until the divorce becomes final.” And it was settled just like that.

Though, the Bangerz songstress denied the cheating rumors when she was fresh out of the divorce. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.” She continued, “BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.” Though with Miley’s new album Endless Summer Vacation, the singer’s net worth will definitely explode while taking a jab at her ex-husband’s cheating allegations. As of February 22, 2023, the single “Flowers” has been Number 1 on the Billboard charts for five consecutive weeks. “Celebrating “Flowers” being #1 around the world again this week!” Miley tweeted . “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.” Pop culture Twitter PopTingz claimed that the set of the music video was where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus with 14 women. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted, but the tweet itself is unverified. The tweet went viral with more than 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets. Miley’s sister Brandi also responded to the rumor on the Your Favorite Thing podcast. “It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius. And it’s just too good. Like, every day I wake up to a new one. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny,” she said. In songs in the album such as “Muddy Feet” Miley’s lyrics are pretty blunt about her anger towards a partner who is guilty of cheating. “I don’t know / Who the hell you think you’re messin’ with / Get the f*ck out of my house with that sh*t / Get the f*ck out of my life with that sh*t.” She later sings, “And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase / Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains / Get the f*ck out of my house.” Miley hasn’t verified the reports that it’s about her ex Liam Hemsworth, but like “Flowers” it kind of heads in that direction. “Muddy Waters” even slyly references another type of flower: “ You’ve watered the weeds and you killed all the roses.”

