ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfanB_0jzx5HJ300

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 on Saturday night and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

TCU (13-1), the most unlikely team ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game left in its improbable season and it will come against either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Coming off a losing 2021 season and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 in Sonny Dykes' first year as coach, the Horned Frogs will try to win the program's first national championship since 1938.

Duggan and the Frogs will no doubt be underdogs — again. That didn't matter much against Michigan (13-1) as they took it to the big, bad Big Ten champions and turned the Fiesta Bowl into circa-2010, Big 12-style scorefest.

It was the highest scoring Fiesta Bowl ever and the second-highest scoring CFP game behind Georgia's 54-48 Rose Bowl victory against Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2018.

This one was 34-16 with 2:46 left in the third quarter and the Hypnotoads, a nickname borrowed for the animated TV show "Futurama," and their purple-clad fans could sense their wild ride wasn't over.

Of course, nothing has come easy for these Frogs all year. During their unbeaten regular season, they won seven straight games by 10 points or fewer.

What followed was five touchdown drives — with a TCU turnover tucked in between — each taking less than a minute.

Roman Wilson's 18-yard touchdown run on a reverse and a 2-point conversion pulled Michigan within 41-38 with 14:13 left in the fourth quarter.

Back came the Frogs, unleashing their best weapon. Future first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston took a short crosser from Duggan and turned it up the sideline for a 76-yard score that put the Frogs up 10.

TCU finally got a stop on Michigan's next possession and turned it into a 33-yard field goal by Griffin Kell to go up 51-38 with 10:02 left.

After the Frogs and Wolverines combined for 62 points in 20 second-half minutes, the pace was throttled back. But Michigan cut the lead to six with 3:14 left on J.J. McCarthy's 5-yard TD pass to Wilson.

TCU couldn't ice it and Michigan got one more shot, starting from its 25 with 52 seconds left — but couldn't get first first down.

Before TCU could line up in victory formation, there was an officials' review for targeting on the Frogs. What was another minute or so of drama in a season filled it for TCU?

The play was clean. Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, took one last snap and a knee and the exhausted Frogs rushed the field and celebrated under cloud of purple and white confetti.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Stats show where Arizona Wildcats stand on 'D'

Only twice this season has the most efficient offense in Division I been held under 42% shooting from the field. The first time didn’t work out so well for Arizona. On Nov. 30 in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats — who lead the nation with 119.7 points scored per 100 possessions — shot just 35.2% and scored just 66 points in a 15-point loss to Utah.
TUCSON, AZ
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Deric English

Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thesundevils.com

2023 Gym Devil Season Preview

TEMPE – The 2023 Sun Devil Gymnastics season begins this week and the team is stacked with an experienced group of returners and some new faces ready to put together another strong year for the program. 2023 Outlook. Sun Devil Gymnastics will face a strong string of opponents in...
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Detroit

Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps.Campbell was the butt of some jokes when Detroit won just three games last year and started 1-6 this season.No one is laughing at him, or the Lions, anymore.The 46-year-old former NFL tight end has led the Lions to seven wins in nine games to surge into contention for the playoffs with one game left in the regular season.Detroit will...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Longtime Detroit sports writer recalls Lions player who died on the field in 1971

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Monday Night Football broadcast, Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin was given CPR on site and then rushed to a nearby hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition. "It's very sad and listening to the guys in the broadcast and Joe Buck and the others... saying this has never happened before and yes it has a whole long time ago," said Jack Berry, a longtime sports writer.   Shortly after the incident, announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck mentioned they had never seen anything like this. However Jack...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Lions taking on Packers in Green Bay for Sunday Night Football

(CBS DETROIT) - A lot is at stake for the Sunday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.Not only will it be the last regular season game, as announced by the NFL on Monday, but it will determine if the Lions have a chance to make it to the playoffs.The Lions (8-8) will have a shot if they manage to beat the Packers (8-8) at Lambeau Field; however, it will not be enough to seal the deal. Detroit will also need the Seahawks to lose against the Rams.Sunday night's game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET...
GREEN BAY, WI
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Scottsdale-based Rad Golf is revolutionizing game

An all-in-one solution to improving one’s golf game is finally here! Introducing Rad Golf, a new golf brand that is revolutionizing the sport with its sleek technology and innovative devices. The company, which is backed by an experienced team and high-profile board, will launch the first of its game-enhancing products in April 2023.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Festival celebrates Arizona wine

Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit Parks & Recreation to hold WinterFest in Detroit on January 14

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that the second annual WinterFest in Detroit will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 this year.The family-friendly winter event will be at the Adams Butzel Complex, located at 10500 Lyndon Street, from noon to 4 p.m."Detroiters expect great recreation programming and we are happy to provide it by making WinterFest an annual event," said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. "We are making it bigger and better this year and invite residents to experience Fun in the D at one of Detroit's premier recreation complexes."   Here are some of the activities the event will feature: free ice skating at the Jack Adams Ice ArenaDetroit Red Wings hockey demosfigure skating demos horse and carriage rides food trucks Wintercade gaming zoneFrozen Forest with Elsa and other Disney characters from the movieAccording to a release, since Detroit Parks & Recreation began holding events again after the pandemic, more than 15,000 people have attended. Officials say 2,000 people are expected to attend this years WinterFest event.For more information on WinterFest, visit here.
DETROIT, MI
azbigmedia.com

Breeze offers sale on bucket list destinations from Phoenix

Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is offering Phoenix residents the opportunity to check off three popular bucket list destinations from their 2023 bucket lists at very low fares. Whether Guests want to go skiing in Utah, or visit Connecticut or...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Tempe-based Carvana may go bankrupt, costing metro Phoenix jobs

Tempe-based Carvana is staring down bankruptcy, potentially putting thousands of Valley jobs at risk. What's happening: Last month, the used car retailer's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate debt restructuring together, spiking concerns about imminent bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. The agreement came after Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year. Why...
TEMPE, AZ
The Center Square

Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix

(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
PHOENIX, AZ
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy