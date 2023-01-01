ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bailey Zimmerman: 5 Things To Know About Singer Performing At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPEHU_0jzx532800
Image Credit: ABC
  • Bailey Zimmerman is new on the country music scene, signing with Warner Music Nashville in 2022
  • The Louisville native has had two smash hits on the radio, with his song “Fall in Love” making history as the fastest debut single to reach the top spot since 2015
  • He performed on Dick Clark’s 2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special

It’s the end of the year again and time to say goodbye to old acquaintances with a rousing rendition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve! The 2023 special will be broadcasting from the satellite locations of Puerto Rico, New York and Los Angeles. And for the first time, Disneyland will have its own stage, where a slew of talented stars will be performing, such as Ciara, Fitz and The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, TXT, Lauren Spencer Smith and the newest country crooner Bailey Zimmerman! Bailey joined the gang performing from California Adventure park, belting out his hit ‘Rock and a Hard Place’ with a full band at this back! Not a bad way to close out the year!

Bailey made history with his first single

Born in 2000 in Louisville, Kentucky, Bailey was quick to have his name on everyone’s lips in the country music circuit as he scored big with his debut single “Fall in Love.” The song became the fastest debut single to reach the top spot since 2015.

Upon hearing the news, Bailey took to Instagram to give gratitude to his fans, writing, “Big thanks to all of y’all that have made this possible, without every single one of you, I wouldn’t be the man I am today.” He added, “Also huge thanks to my radio people out there that have believed in me and this song, grateful for y’all. Cheers to 2023.”

His first hit was actually 2 songs combined

Opening up about his songwriting process, Bailey revealed “Fall in Love” was originally two songs that he and his co-writer, Gavin Lucas, had been tossing around. “I don’t even really know when, it was before winter of 2021,” he said of when the song came together to ABC News. “So it was kind of just like one day we just mashed two songs that Gavin had wrote together and made ’em one song.”

Bailey made his TV debut on ‘Good Morning America’

Bailey’s follow-up to his smash hit “Fall in Love” is called “Rock and a Hard Place.” He performed it for the first time live on Good Morning America on Dec. 27, making his national television debut.

He’s a momma’s boy

Bailey loves to include his mother in his posts to Instagram. In one, he celebrates his rising fame as he and the young parent enjoy seeing his name and face on a big ole billboard. “MOMMA WE MADE IT,” he captioned the adorable clip.

Bailey is touring with Morgen Wallen

In December, Bailey took to his Instagram to reveal he would be opening up for country music star Morgen Wallen on his “One Night at a Time” world tour. Alongside a screenshot of the tour poster, Bailey wrote, “THIS IS GONNA GET ROWDY/”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Popculture

Elle King Is Happy to Be Herself for CBS 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' (Exclusive)

Elle King is known for her hit songs including "Ex's & Oh's" and "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," but fans will get to see another side of her skillset tonight as she co-hosts CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside Jimmie Allen and Rachel Smith. This is another opportunity for King to show off her hosting abilities following her work on ABC's CMA Fest broadcast this past summer. Ahead of New Year's Eve, PopCulture.com sat down with the singer backstage at rehearsals where we discussed what it's like to showcase a different part of her abilities through these hosting opportunities.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Selema Masekela: 5 Things To Know About Lupita Nyong’o’s New Boyfriend

Selema Masekela’s half-brother appears on ‘Survivor’. Selema Masekela is involved in many social initiatives. Selema Masekela has a musical background and he likely inherited it from his jazz musician father. Lupita Nyong’o and boyfriend Selema Masekela went Instagram official on Dec. 23, and we couldn’t be more...
People

Ciara on 'Leveling Up' in the New Year, Hosting NYE from Disneyland and Football with the Family

The "My Goodies" singer will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland This year, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve from Disneyland for the first time. In light of the hosting gig, the Grammy-winner opened to PEOPLE about all things New Year's Eve — including how she plans to "Level Up" in 2023. "I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon," the...
HollywoodLife

Duran Duran Rocks Out Times Square With Incredible New Year’s Eve Performance

Duran Duran, fresh off an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits, like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” It was a cap off to an incredible comeback year for the 80’s rock legends. The guys beat the cold by all wearing large, plush coats, and were thankfully spared the torrential downpour the put other performances in NYC in jeopardy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
HollywoodLife

Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together

Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
HAWAII STATE
People

Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch

Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
SANTA MONICA, CA
EW.com

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon

For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
Essence

WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’

Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
Distractify

Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs

It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
280K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy