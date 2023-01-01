Read full article on original website
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy
The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results (1/4/23): Ospreay vs. Omega, Okada vs. White
Wrestle Kingdom 17 has finally arrived as NJPW returns to the one-night format for their signature January 4 event. The Double Main Event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 features Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega as Omega returns to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The second match of the Double Main Event will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his gold on the line against the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
Kenny Omega Bests Will Ospreay, Wins IWGP US Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega successful in NJPW return. Kenny Omega won the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, defeating Will Ospreay in a hard-hitting bout that was years in the making. The finish saw Omega hit the Kamigoye in tribute to Kota Ibushi followed by a One Winged Angel...
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown Scheduled For UFC 284 In February
UFC welterweight contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown are scheduled to face off at UFC 284 on February 12 in the Octagon's return to Perth, Australia. Eurosport's Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works after Brown mentioned it himself on his Twitch stream, although the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Maddalena is currently riding a 13-fight winning streak and is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Danny Roberts at UFC Vegas 65 in November. Brown meanwhile is 6-1 in his last seven Octagon outings and will try to build on a unanimous decision win over Francisco Trinaldo back at UFC Vegas 61 in October.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024
Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Will Ospreay To Kenny Omega: You're Either Going To Pass The Torch Or I'm Going To Take It
Will Ospreay goes off on Kenny Omega. NJPW held its Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of their biggest show of the year on January 4. The press conference included final words from Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay ahead of their IWGP US Title clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview
Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
AEW Dark (1/3) Stream & Results: Christopher Daniels, Sonny Kiss, More Compete
AEW Dark - January 3. Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray. Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez. Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta. Sonny Kiss &...
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
Will Ospreay: My Deal Is Up Next Year, My Heart Says I'll Still Be With New Japan Pro Wrestling
Will Ospreay talks about his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Contract season is a very common thing within the world of pro wrestling these days, as many performers take advantage of the mystery and buzz that comes with it. Similarly to the world of Football or Basketball, fans will sometimes spend months speculating on where their favorite wrestler could possibly turn up next.
Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford Set To Debut In DDT Pro Wrestling In February 2023
DDT Pro-Wrestling will get a dose of "Superbad" in February 2023. A pair of AEW wrestlers will be going over to Japan for two dates with DDT Pro, as Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be making appearances in DDT on February 18 and February 26. Reacting to this news...
MMA Veteran Phil Baroni Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend
Longtime MMA veteran Phil Baroni was arrested in San Pancho, Mexico over the weekend for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The Tribuna De La Bahía's Isrrael Torres reported on Monday that Baroni flagged down police who were conducting a surveillance of the area, asking them for help with his girlfriend who was unconscious inside a hotel room. The officers found the woman lying naked on a bed where, she was "covered with a sheet that showed multiple traces of blows and bruises on her face and part of her body, without vital signs."
Report: Bayley Set To Be In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
The number of stars who will be in Tokyo to support Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly growing. Banks is widely expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. PWInsider reported on Monday that Banks' tag team partner, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is slated to travel to Japan ahead of the show, potentially to support her.
