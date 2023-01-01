UFC welterweight contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown are scheduled to face off at UFC 284 on February 12 in the Octagon's return to Perth, Australia. Eurosport's Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works after Brown mentioned it himself on his Twitch stream, although the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Maddalena is currently riding a 13-fight winning streak and is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Danny Roberts at UFC Vegas 65 in November. Brown meanwhile is 6-1 in his last seven Octagon outings and will try to build on a unanimous decision win over Francisco Trinaldo back at UFC Vegas 61 in October.

23 HOURS AGO