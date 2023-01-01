ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy

The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
Fightful

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results (1/4/23): Ospreay vs. Omega, Okada vs. White

Wrestle Kingdom 17 has finally arrived as NJPW returns to the one-night format for their signature January 4 event. The Double Main Event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 features Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega as Omega returns to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The second match of the Double Main Event will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his gold on the line against the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
Fightful

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown Scheduled For UFC 284 In February

UFC welterweight contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown are scheduled to face off at UFC 284 on February 12 in the Octagon's return to Perth, Australia. Eurosport's Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works after Brown mentioned it himself on his Twitch stream, although the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Maddalena is currently riding a 13-fight winning streak and is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Danny Roberts at UFC Vegas 65 in November. Brown meanwhile is 6-1 in his last seven Octagon outings and will try to build on a unanimous decision win over Francisco Trinaldo back at UFC Vegas 61 in October.
Fightful

Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024

Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Fightful

Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers

Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Fightful

Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview

Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
Fightful

Will Ospreay: My Deal Is Up Next Year, My Heart Says I'll Still Be With New Japan Pro Wrestling

Will Ospreay talks about his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Contract season is a very common thing within the world of pro wrestling these days, as many performers take advantage of the mystery and buzz that comes with it. Similarly to the world of Football or Basketball, fans will sometimes spend months speculating on where their favorite wrestler could possibly turn up next.
Fightful

MMA Veteran Phil Baroni Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend

Longtime MMA veteran Phil Baroni was arrested in San Pancho, Mexico over the weekend for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The Tribuna De La Bahía's Isrrael Torres reported on Monday that Baroni flagged down police who were conducting a surveillance of the area, asking them for help with his girlfriend who was unconscious inside a hotel room. The officers found the woman lying naked on a bed where, she was "covered with a sheet that showed multiple traces of blows and bruises on her face and part of her body, without vital signs."
Fightful

Report: Bayley Set To Be In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

The number of stars who will be in Tokyo to support Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly growing. Banks is widely expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. PWInsider reported on Monday that Banks' tag team partner, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is slated to travel to Japan ahead of the show, potentially to support her.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy