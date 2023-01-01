Read full article on original website
WTOP
Northern Va. man charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
A Northern Virginia man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve. Robert Williams Peters Jr., 23, of Woodbridge has been charged with second-degree murder and a gun charge in the killing of 42-year-old Nahom Beyene in Lorton, Fairfax County police announced in a news release Wednesday.
WTOP
1 dead, 4 injured in Prince William Co. shooting
Five people were shot, one of them fatally, in a Dumfries, Virginia, home on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department said gunfire rang out at a residence in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found five people suffering from...
Inside Nova
Man dead, 3 others including child injured in ‘targeted’ DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and three other people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured after what they believe was a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m. They said a gray […]
WTOP
WTOP
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
wina.com
Manassas woman killed in New Year’s Eve I-81 crash
WEYERS CAVE (WINA) – State Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve crash on I-81 near Weyers Cave that killed a 19-year old Manassas woman. Trooper J.T. Lotts reports 19-year old Adelyne R. Barr was driving her 2004 Mazda MPV north at milemarker 236… just past the Weyers Cave/Blue Ridge Community College exit shortly before 8 on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median, where it struck a ditch, then a tree. Although she was wearing a seat belt, Barr was dead the scene.
Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Fairfax Police looking for Tysons Corner ‘smash-and-grab’ robbery suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a "smash-and-grab" robbery that took place at a jeweler in Tysons Corner Center.
50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
tysonsreporter.com
WHSV
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 […]
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
