Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
koamnewsnow.com
Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
fourstateshomepage.com
Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts
JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage receives bridge repair grant
CARTHAGE, Mo. — This is the latest bridge in Carthage in need of some much-needed TLC. The city is getting a $1,700,000 grant to repair the “McGregor Street Bridge.”. It sits a few blocks north of Central Avenue and is currently closed due to its poor condition. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Survey asks citizens to rate Joplin services
JOPLIN, Mo. — Citizens now have a chance to provide their input about city services in an online survey. It’s all a part of a Benchmark and Level of Service Study currently underway. The survey is being conducted by city officials through MATRIX Consulting to assess the current...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Elks Lodge & MO Job Center
We give a warm welcome to Pam Regan from the MO Job Center, and Don Cook from the Elks Lodge this morning! They’re here to tell us about an upcoming Manufacturing Hiring Event happening at the Joplin Elks Lodge on the 10th!
koamnewsnow.com
Via Christi Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas celebrated its first baby of the new year on Sunday, January 1st. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 am to Kierre Johnson - He was 8lbs 2oz and 20.25 inches. Officials with the hospital say they're thankful for the opportunity to...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Joplin Reads Together” book club
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t been to a book club yourself, you probably know people who have been. Getting the entire Joplin community into that habit is the goal behind an initiative called “Joplin Reads Together.”. Sarah Turner-Hill, the adult programming coordinator with the Joplin Public...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cox Monett welcomes first baby of 2023
MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is a little boy. Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Ridge Allen weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The father, Shawn Nance,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community
GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We get some heated responses to our Facebook question asking “When you last cleaned your refrigerator?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
fourstateshomepage.com
Live Better by Being Organized!
If getting more organized was one of your new year’s resolutions check this out! The Better Living Store in Joplin can help you get back on track to organization and Sarah Williams joined us with the details.
fourstateshomepage.com
Personal Property tax forms are on the way
CARTHAGE, Mo. — You may not be ready to think about paying 2023 taxes, but Missouri tax forms are already in the mail. Residents will soon receive the document for them to list all the personal property they own as of January 1st. Common items range from cars and...
fourstateshomepage.com
The first baby of 2023 at Freeman
JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System welcomes its first baby in 2023. Dustin J arrived on January 1st at 11:19 a.m. He weighed eight pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches long. This is the eighth child of his parents, Laura and David Braker of Jasper. Freeman Health...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
facilitymanagement.com
Insulfoam Rebuilds Hospital Roof
A Missouri hospital rebuilds stronger after a force five tornado largely destroyed most of the St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Joplin. By using Insulfoam 15” Tapered EPS as part of the roof system on the new hospital (now known as Mercy Hospital Joplin), the resulting structure is 30% stronger than the requirements for the old hospital.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
fortscott.biz
Local Cook Pays For a Movie as a Present to Her Community
A Fort Scott woman, who cooks at a local restaurant for a living, has paid for a movie for the community at Fort Cinema, 224 W. 18th. On January 7 at 2 p.m. there will be a free showing of Puss in Boots The Last Wish hosted by this woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.
Comments / 1