yourerie
PSP holds conference on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, …. Tonight, no one is thinking of wins or losses -- only a 24-year-old man who continues to fight for his life. Local paramedics react to Hamlin’s injury, highlight …. Local paramedics react to Hamlin's injury, highlight preparedness. Bryan Kohberger: Who...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is made in Luzerne County as its first-ever Regional Police Department now patrols the streets. Five local police departments have come together to form the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department. It went into service on New Year’s Day, and on Monday, Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke […]
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
YAHOO!
Scranton's exit from Act 47 headlines top stories of 2022
Jan. 1—When city council voted on an autumn evening in 1991 to ask state government to declare Scranton a financially distressed municipality under Act 47, most people expected the city to complete its recovery in three to five years. No one could have predicted it would take more than...
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne
HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
Look Back: Ground breaking for Luzerne County Community College
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Fifty years ago on Jan. 3, 1973, a monumental ground breaking ceremony took place in Nanticoke. The first shovel was forced into the ground to remove the first scoop of dirt on what would become the permanent home of Luzerne County Community College.
Man has drink by fireplace after breaking into home
Bradford County, Pa. — A man walked into an unlocked house and took a drink before realizing the homeowner was home, police say. Robert Michael Shea allegedly entered the home in the 11000 block of PA-414 in Bradford County through an unlocked basement door on the morning of Dec. 13. The 25-year-old Shea was later stopped by police as he walked along PA-414. Shea admitted to breaking into the home...
americanmilitarynews.com
The Pa. Treasury is holding more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. How to find out if any of it is yours
If you’re looking for a resolution to make for the new year, here’s a suggestion. We’d all like to find a way to bring in some extra cash, right? So check to see if you have unclaimed property in your name. The Pennsylvania Treasury is holding more...
Police file charges after harassing letters continue
Athens, Pa. — A 64-year-old man has been charged for harassing a woman in Towanda, police say. Gary Park of Athens repeatedly sent letters to a 55-year-old woman on McKinney Hill Road in Litchfield Township, according to State Tropper Leland Loziere. Police plan to charge Park after the woman complained on Dec. 30, records show.
PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Police: Woman got onto school bus, attempted to enter high school
HANOVER TWP. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after township police allege she got onto a school bus with students and attempted to en
Hazleton taxi ride paid for with counterfeit money
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week on December 30, troopers responded to a report that a 47-year-old taxi driver from Hazelton was paid in counterfeit cash. Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered that two unidentified boys, possibly underage, attempted to pay for their taxi ride using a counterfeit $50.00 bill. PSP say that the […]
Troopers in Luzerne County searching for murder suspect
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — The hunt is on for a suspected killer in Luzerne County. Troopers say 30-year-old Scott Oliver shot and killed his girlfriend. The victim is 35-year-old Jessica Romano. Investigators say it happened just before 7 Tuesday night at the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive in Foster...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
