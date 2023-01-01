ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins hints that commitment to Canadian National Team depends on Olympic qualification

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners, including Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Major Honor

Brittney Griner is back in the United States and she received a major honor on Sunday. The Arizona Republic named the WNBA star its Arizonan of the Year. Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges, returned to the United States last month. She was traded back to the U.S. from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy