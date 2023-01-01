ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Harbaugh and Michigan have reset the standard in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 51-45, on Saturday in one of the most painful losses in recent program history. It felt like the combination of “JT was short,” the death of a family pet and the announcement of your mother-in-law permanently moving in all in one.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Penn State at Michigan Preview: Double or nothing

After a rough fall, the new year started out as well as it possibly could for the Michigan Wolverines with a laughable blowout of Maryland that was never even remotely close. In some ways it was not too surprising to see the team bounce back from an ugly defeat and show up for a big conference game, but nothing can be taken for granted this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kingstonthisweek.com

“TCU doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia”

You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Michigan hoops dominates in 81-46 blowout of Maryland

After a stunning 63-61 upset at the hands of Central Michigan, the Michigan Wolverines basketball team knew they needed to wake up heading into 2023 and the Big Ten season. On New Year’s Day, they followed through. In one of the most lopsided Big Ten games for the Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WFAA

TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Arlington, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ARLINGTON, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Church, Community Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin

Inside Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, people gathered Tuesday to pray for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. Pastor Kyev Tatum originally planned the gathering to celebrate past players from the legendary I.M. Terrell basketball team, but after Monday night’s game called on the community to pray.
