Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Mayor and Councilman Avoid Punishment for Violating Gag Order in Aaron Dean TrialLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
KWTX
Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU...
thecomeback.com
TCU may be without star player in title game
It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
Some SEC Teams Share TCU's Feelings of Frustration
Columnist sums it up, but Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M among those in same boat.
kingstonthisweek.com
“TCU doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia”
You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
Mattress Mack Places Massive TCU Moneyline Bet
The furniture store chain owner is also a prolific bettor, winning $75 million on the Astros in November.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
'Tickets are not cheap': TCU fans paying pretty penny for National Championship tickets
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
dallasexpress.com
Happy New Year | Predictions for 2023
The Dallas Express is starting a New Year’s tradition. Our reporters and editors interviewed some of the city’s business, political, and thought leaders and asked what they expect in the new year. We also went to local shopping centers and coffee shops to listen to some people’s thoughts...
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
8 Texas Hotel Openings We’re Excited About for 2023
According to a report from Lodging Econometrics, Dallas leads the nation in hotel construction, with more than 170 projects totaling 20,000-plus rooms in the pipeline. By any metric, that’s a ton of hotels. But all over Texas, from Dallas-Fort Worth to the Gulf Coast, hotels are preparing to open their doors. Which means that, very soon, you’ll have a lot more options for weekend getaways, business trips and other occasions that benefit from a comfortable bed and a good bar. These are eight coming-soon Texas hotels to put on your radar.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
2023 Luxury Real Estate Market Outlook: North Texas Remains a Top Performer According to These Experts
You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot of grumbling about the real estate market lately. Yes, it’s a fact that mortgage rates have risen and housing inventory is tight, but we have to remember the Dallas luxury real estate market is a unicorn. All we have to do is look at some statistics from 2022. What you hear on the national news simply does not apply to our market.
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
dmagazine.com
North Texas’ Most Charitable Hospitals
Many of us make New Year’s resolutions to improve or do better at something (mine is to swim more). Our wishes for the new year often involve being more generous or giving, either in spirit or finances. Keeping up with the season, I decided to dive into Sage Transparency’s hospital financial data and find out which are the region’s most charitable hospitals.
Say hello to some of the first North Texas babies born in the new year!
BURLESON, Texas — The new year has arrived, and North Texas is already saying hello to some new humans. Methodist Richardson Medical Center said it welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 5:44 a.m. Sunday. "Baby Aiden Cabrera couldn't wait for the first sunrise of 2023!" the hospital said...
fortworthreport.org
After Mansfield neighbors blocked concrete batch plant, Texas poised to adjust air quality regulations
Lush green trees and backyard chickens dot the landscape of ranch-style homes on a country road just outside of Mansfield. Neighbors once feared air pollution and road traffic from a proposed concrete batch plant would ruin this peaceful community they call home. Three years and thousands of dollars later, the...
