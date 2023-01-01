ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: A List of Every Ariana Grande ‘Lipsync for Your Life’ Song

By Julia Dzurillay
“Thank U, Next” artist, Ariana Grande, is a big name in the RuPaul’s Drag Race community, especially due to her involvement in season 15. Here is every Grande song used in the reality competition series — from “Greedy” to “No Tears Left To Cry.”

‘Greedy’ — Valentina’s mask moment on Season 9

‘No Tears Left to Cry’ artist Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice’ Season 21 | Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Grande is a longtime supporter of the RuPaul’s Drag Race community and alumni, even featuring Shangela on “NASA.” Her brother got a makeover for Eureka O’Hara for one episode. Her songs even became infamous for their memorable lip-sync moments.

That includes “Greedy” — a “lip-sync for your life” song on season 9. There, Valentina and Nina Bo’nina Brown performed the song, with Valentina covering her mouth at first. When RuPaul asked her to remove her mask, she replied, “I’d like to keep it on, please.” Because she didn’t know the words, she was eliminated.

‘Into You’ — Valentina’s Ariana Grande Rudemption

When Monét X Change and Valentina “lip-sync for their legacy” on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, Valentina had a chance for Rudemption. They performed Grande’s “Into You,” minus the masks. Matching perfectly with her “French Vanilla Fantasy,” RuPaul named Valentina the winner.

‘Bang Bang’ — Season 10 Finale

For one of the first times in Drag Race Herstory, there was a three-way tie for the crown. Aquaria , Eureka O’Hara, and Kameron Michaels appeared onstage for a lip-sync of “Bang Bang” by Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj. Thanks to some sparklers and memorable dance moves, Aquaria was named a winner, baby.

Symone and Utica Queen’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ — Season 13

This lipsync marked Grande the artist with the most lip-sync songs on the reality series — excluding RuPaul, of course. The artist later tweeted her support, saying, “the biggest honor I can’t stop screaming.”

Jaidynn Diore Fierce and Kandy Ho ‘Break Free’ — Season 7

Season 7 featured Grande as a guest judge — as well as music from the pop artist. For one episode, two queens “lip-synced for their lives” to “Break Free,” with Kandy Ho eventually sashaying away.

‘Problem’ — Season 12

As one of the earlier lip-syncs on season 12, Dahlia Sin and Nicky Doll performed “Problem,” with Dahlia Sin sashaying away.

‘One Last Time’ — ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 5’

For RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 5 , Miz Cracker and Roxxxy Andrews did their interpretations of “One Last Time” by Grande. This, of course, came with a “thick and juicy” ruveal from Andrews.

Now, Grande will appear as the first celebrity guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. It’s unclear what the lip-sync song will be, but some viewers look forward to the artist’s return to the judge’s panel. (She witnessed Violet Chachki’s “Death Becomes Her” look in person for season 7.)

Bustle

Megan Fox Wore A Cottagecore Bustier For Date Night With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the literal definition of high-fashion couple goals and their most recent date night look offers even more aesthetic inspiration for your emo Pinterest board. The pair always knows how to compliment each other’s looks, consistently coordinating through color palettes, textures, cut-outs, and even...
