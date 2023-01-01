Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
SFGate
UAE top diplomat back in Syria as relations continue to thaw
BEIRUT (AP) — The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday, his second visit to Damascus as relations continue to thaw between the two countries. According to a statement from Assad's office, he and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan...
SFGate
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, was the second in seven months to...
SFGate
Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter
GENEVA (AP) — Much of the Alps just don't look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe’s central mountains are allowing grass to blanket hillsides across the region, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white. Patches...
SFGate
Dozens of Russian soldiers killed in Ukrainian strike, Moscow says
A Ukrainian strike against a building housing Russian service members in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed dozens of soldiers, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday. The strike comes after key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, were targeted by drones overnight, officials said. The assaults were part of the latest wave of attacks throughout the country over New Year's weekend that left at least four civilians dead.
