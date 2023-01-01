Charles Woodson Makes His Thoughts On Controversial Targeting Decision Very Clear

A controversial non-targeting call prevented Michigan from a second chance at driving the field on its last possession vs. TCU this Saturday night.

However, most of the college football world is still convinced a targeting foul should have been called. It would have given Michigan a first down.

Charles Woodson, Michigan legend, weighed in on the non-call by the officials on Twitter tonight.

Unsurprisingly, he also thinks a targeting foul should have been assessed on TCU.

I"’ve seen a lot of targeting calls in college football that i disagree with and have said so.. of the targeting calls upheld that sure looked like one.. anyhow congrats TCU #Goblue ," said Woodson.

He's probably right. But it's not like that single penalty call would have won Michigan the game.

The Wolverines would have still had to drive the length of the field and score a touchdown to tie the game with a chance to win on an extra point.

TCU is moving on to the title game.