Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Spartan women extend their win streak to three straight

NORFOLK, Va. — Three Norfolk State University women's basketball players scored in double figures as the Spartans rolled past Chicago State, 86-53, on Tuesday night at the Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Norfolk State (12-3), returned from the 10-day layoff, and showed absolutely no rust as the Spartans led...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Northeastern’s second-half pressure too much for W&M women

BOSTON — Midway through the third quarter, William & Mary had taken a one-point lead with its defense. But in a blink, everything turned the other way. With a relentless full-court press, Northeastern took control and pulled away for a 71-57 win Sunday afternoon in Boston. The Tribe (5-8, 0-2 CAA) was outscored 32-8 in an 11-minute, 40-second stretch that overlapped the third and fourth quarters.
BOSTON, MA
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Remembering Reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit

Lafayette, La(KADN)- As new leaders are being welcomed into our community today, many are saying goodbye to a beloved one. A mass of Christian burial for reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit drew loved ones and supporters to St. John's Cathedral for one last goodbye. "A very special man." Longtime friend of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
theadvocate.com

Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company

A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
LAFAYETTE, LA

