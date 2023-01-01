Read full article on original website
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
13newsnow.com
Spartan women extend their win streak to three straight
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Norfolk State University women's basketball players scored in double figures as the Spartans rolled past Chicago State, 86-53, on Tuesday night at the Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Norfolk State (12-3), returned from the 10-day layoff, and showed absolutely no rust as the Spartans led...
13newsnow.com
Northeastern’s second-half pressure too much for W&M women
BOSTON — Midway through the third quarter, William & Mary had taken a one-point lead with its defense. But in a blink, everything turned the other way. With a relentless full-court press, Northeastern took control and pulled away for a 71-57 win Sunday afternoon in Boston. The Tribe (5-8, 0-2 CAA) was outscored 32-8 in an 11-minute, 40-second stretch that overlapped the third and fourth quarters.
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Cajun Field Overhaul Project Gets Anticipated Start Window and Project Timeline
Louisiana Athletics have released an exciting update about the future and timeline of the Cajun Field renovation project announced in 2021.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Wesleyan University professor weighs in on Virginia's 7th District Senate race
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democratic Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and Republican Navy veteran Kevin Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District seat in a special election. There are a lot of big issues on the table, including abortion. Although Democrats will hold a majority in the...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and Acadiana Area
Here is the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Acadiana listed parish by parish.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman shaken up by arrest of college stabbing suspect, who she used to know
Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week, and is accused of killing four Univ. of Idaho students back in November. A woman who knew him as a child is still reeling.
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
kadn.com
Remembering Reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit
Lafayette, La(KADN)- As new leaders are being welcomed into our community today, many are saying goodbye to a beloved one. A mass of Christian burial for reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit drew loved ones and supporters to St. John's Cathedral for one last goodbye. "A very special man." Longtime friend of...
avoyellestoday.com
DOTD announces closures on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 in Lafayette Parish
DOTD announces the following closures on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 after the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 was impacted. Interstate 10 in the eastbound direction, at Interstate 49, is closed. The two inside lanes of Interstate 49 in the northbound direction, under the Interstate 10 overpass, are closed.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
theadvocate.com
Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company
A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
Iberia Parish under state of local emergency
Iberia Parish is under a state of local emergency and emergency action is necessary to contract with an independent contractor to immediately begin repairs and improvements to the water system.
13newsnow.com
Newport News police search for missing woman
Christine Cunningham was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. If you've seen her since then, please call police.
