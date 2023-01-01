Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Won't Commit To Team Canada For Three Years

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best players on the Golden State Warriors , being well-known for his two-way contributions to the team. This season, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG while also shooting 45% from beyond the arc.

On top of playing in the NBA, players often suit up for their country to play in various international tournaments. Though his talent suggests that he should be playing for Team Canada, Andrew Wiggins is not part of the 14-man core that is currently headed to the 2024 Olympics. That is because he didn't commit to the team for three years, and Andrew Wiggins recently explained his decision process. Oren Weisfeld of Sportsnet relayed the news.

“They wanted a long-term commitment. Right now, (my priority) is for the Golden State Warriors. I got kids. I got family. I got a life outside of basketball,” Wiggins explained. “So, to commit three years to the Warriors and to Canada Basketball, it wouldn't make sense to me… I spend the whole time in-season with the Warriors, and summertime I get to decide.” Team Canada coach Nick Nurse said that players who don't commit to the three-year cycle will "have to hope there is a spot" for them when it's time to pick the Olympics squad. Wiggins hopes that could include him, but he's got no hard feelings if it doesn't. “I would love to play if they made the Olympics,” Wiggins said. “But I won't do no three-year commitment, you know? If not — I wouldn't lose no sleep over it if they didn’t let me. If they didn't, that would be on them.”

It is clear that Andrew Wiggins is thinking about other priorities than the national team. His focus is clearly on winning championships with the Golden State Warriors, and hopefully, he can help them win another one this year. Though Team Canada could become a nice team if Andrew Wiggins joins players like RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , it is clear that Wiggins is prioritizing his obligations to the Golden State Warriors.

Team Canada Could Make Some Noise At The Next Olympics

At one point, T eam Canada was considered to be a squad that could threaten the United States on the international stage . They definitely have a lot of talent on the roster, with a large number of their players playing in the NBA.

If coach Nick Nurse is willing to add Andrew Wiggins to the squad ahead of the 2024 Olympics, then that would greatly benefit the team from a talent aspect. Hopefully, he does so, as Andrew Wiggins could greatly improve Canada's ability to win it all.

