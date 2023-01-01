ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Won't Commit To Team Canada For Three Years

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWnOZ_0jzx1KoO00

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best players on the Golden State Warriors , being well-known for his two-way contributions to the team. This season, Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG while also shooting 45% from beyond the arc.

On top of playing in the NBA, players often suit up for their country to play in various international tournaments. Though his talent suggests that he should be playing for Team Canada, Andrew Wiggins is not part of the 14-man core that is currently headed to the 2024 Olympics. That is because he didn't commit to the team for three years, and Andrew Wiggins recently explained his decision process. Oren Weisfeld of Sportsnet relayed the news.

“They wanted a long-term commitment. Right now, (my priority) is for the Golden State Warriors. I got kids. I got family. I got a life outside of basketball,” Wiggins explained. “So, to commit three years to the Warriors and to Canada Basketball, it wouldn't make sense to me… I spend the whole time in-season with the Warriors, and summertime I get to decide.”

Team Canada coach Nick Nurse said that players who don't commit to the three-year cycle will "have to hope there is a spot" for them when it's time to pick the Olympics squad. Wiggins hopes that could include him, but he's got no hard feelings if it doesn't.

“I would love to play if they made the Olympics,” Wiggins said. “But I won't do no three-year commitment, you know? If not — I wouldn't lose no sleep over it if they didn’t let me. If they didn't, that would be on them.”

It is clear that Andrew Wiggins is thinking about other priorities than the national team. His focus is clearly on winning championships with the Golden State Warriors, and hopefully, he can help them win another one this year. Though Team Canada could become a nice team if Andrew Wiggins joins players like RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , it is clear that Wiggins is prioritizing his obligations to the Golden State Warriors.

Team Canada Could Make Some Noise At The Next Olympics

At one point, T eam Canada was considered to be a squad that could threaten the United States on the international stage . They definitely have a lot of talent on the roster, with a large number of their players playing in the NBA.

If coach Nick Nurse is willing to add Andrew Wiggins to the squad ahead of the 2024 Olympics, then that would greatly benefit the team from a talent aspect. Hopefully, he does so, as Andrew Wiggins could greatly improve Canada's ability to win it all.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Major Honor

Brittney Griner is back in the United States and she received a major honor on Sunday. The Arizona Republic named the WNBA star its Arizonan of the Year. Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges, returned to the United States last month. She was traded back to the U.S. from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy