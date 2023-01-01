Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community
GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
fourstateshomepage.com
Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
Dozens of dogs sent out of state after Mayes County puppy mill rescue
Dozens of dogs are headed to animal shelters across the country after the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) rescued them from a puppy mill situation in Mayes County.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
koamnewsnow.com
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen...
news9.com
Bartlesville Band Performs Live Music At Hospice Facility
Three people from Bartlesville wanted to find a way to cheer people up during difficult times. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how the group is comforting others this year.
KRMG
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra (Be – Sarah?) was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st.
KAKE TV
Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Boy injured in Nowata County rollover
An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
KRMG
Skiatook family’s son dies on Fort Hood military base
SKIATOOK, Okla. — U.S. Army soldier Justin Lambillotte, 26, was honored on Monday by about 100 members of his family, friends and the military for his life, his humor, and his military service. Lambillotte was found dead in his barrack room on Fort Hood on Dec. 23, 2022. At...
kggfradio.com
Community State Bank Makes Donation to CFA
Coffeyville Friends of Animals Shelter receives a donation from a local bank. Community State Bank donated $500 to CFA. CSB employees have the option throughout the year to pay to wear jeans on Fridays and this year chose to donate that money to the shelter. CFA's Becky Barnhart says they...
cherokeephoenix.org
Vinita store owners to retire after 50 years of serving their community
VINITA – Cherokee Nation citizens Chris and Jody Carter have been mainstays in the Vinita community for more than 40 years with their Shout & Sack convenience store located on the town’s main street on historic Route 66. Chris, 72, said he believes he and his wife Jody...
news9.com
Wild Heart Ranch In Claremore Working To Save Eagle Who Was Rescued For Second Time
The Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue said it's doing everything it can to save a hurt bald eagle. The ranch named the bald eagle Clay, after a game warden who passed away. The eagle was first rescued by the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue in April when he was first rescued from a creek in Nowata.
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
kggfradio.com
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
Comments / 1