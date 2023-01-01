Read full article on original website
Related
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson after arrest
The Atlanta Falcons released practice squad receiver Cameron Batson on Monday following his weekend arrest on five charges. Batson, 27, was booked Saturday morning on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture, according to Fulton County jail records.
Clayton News Daily
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin, 24, tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
Clayton News Daily
'Workhorse' RB Tyler Allgeier Carries Falcons Over Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier's ascent from fifth-round pick to leading rusher has been rapid ... and perhaps best shown by how coach Arthur Smith has spoken of him. In Week 1, Allgeier was a healthy scratch. The week after, Smith dubbed him as a "dependable" blocker - nothing...
Clayton News Daily
Ten Takeaways: Execs Give Joe Burrow the Edge Over Josh Allen
This week we’re getting the best Monday Night Football matchup since the 54–51 Chiefs-Rams showdown in 2018. And I don’t think it’s overstating it to say this one might be even better. Bills at Bengals has high-end quarterbacks, high-flying skill players, a high level of balance in roster quality and, as much as anything else, stakes. If the Bills win, they’ll be one win, or one Chiefs loss, away from home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Bengals win, they can steal the second seed from the Bills (which would mean potentially hosting them in the divisional round) and, with a little help, could even rise to the top seed. So what’ll decide how this one goes? I gathered a group of front-office types from five teams who have faced both teams, plus a defensive coach who’s game-planned both to break it down. And after those discussions, I have six takeaways. Here they are …
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Clayton News Daily
Younghoe Koo kicks Falcons over Cardinals
Younghoe Koo's 21-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder went 19-for-26 passing for 169 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions to pick up his first victory in three career starts for the Falcons (6-10), who ended a four-game losing streak.
Clayton News Daily
New Year, New Falcons: Atlanta Snaps Winless Drought vs. Cardinals
Just 13 hours after the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes electrified fans across the nation inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals set out to do the same in the lone Sunday matchup between two teams with less than five wins. And while the stakes weren't nearly...
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a terrifying scene that led to him receiving CPR on the field. Hamlin, 24, delivered a hard hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the...
Clayton News Daily
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; game postponed
Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest after collapsing during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and he was hospitalized in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning. The NFL postponed the contest after a lengthy stoppage as Hamlin was being treated...
Clayton News Daily
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
Clayton News Daily
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
Clayton News Daily
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. A knee injury knocked Hopkins out of last week's game. The issue appears severe enough to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Comments / 0