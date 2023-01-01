ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson after arrest

The Atlanta Falcons released practice squad receiver Cameron Batson on Monday following his weekend arrest on five charges. Batson, 27, was booked Saturday morning on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture, according to Fulton County jail records.
ATLANTA, GA
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Injury

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin, 24, tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
'Workhorse' RB Tyler Allgeier Carries Falcons Over Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier's ascent from fifth-round pick to leading rusher has been rapid ... and perhaps best shown by how coach Arthur Smith has spoken of him. In Week 1, Allgeier was a healthy scratch. The week after, Smith dubbed him as a "dependable" blocker - nothing...
ATLANTA, GA
Ten Takeaways: Execs Give Joe Burrow the Edge Over Josh Allen

This week we’re getting the best Monday Night Football matchup since the 54–51 Chiefs-Rams showdown in 2018. And I don’t think it’s overstating it to say this one might be even better. Bills at Bengals has high-end quarterbacks, high-flying skill players, a high level of balance in roster quality and, as much as anything else, stakes. If the Bills win, they’ll be one win, or one Chiefs loss, away from home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Bengals win, they can steal the second seed from the Bills (which would mean potentially hosting them in the divisional round) and, with a little help, could even rise to the top seed. So what’ll decide how this one goes? I gathered a group of front-office types from five teams who have faced both teams, plus a defensive coach who’s game-planned both to break it down. And after those discussions, I have six takeaways. Here they are …
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Younghoe Koo kicks Falcons over Cardinals

Younghoe Koo's 21-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder went 19-for-26 passing for 169 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions to pick up his first victory in three career starts for the Falcons (6-10), who ended a four-game losing streak.
New Year, New Falcons: Atlanta Snaps Winless Drought vs. Cardinals

Just 13 hours after the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes electrified fans across the nation inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals set out to do the same in the lone Sunday matchup between two teams with less than five wins. And while the stakes weren't nearly...
ATLANTA, GA
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; game postponed

Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest after collapsing during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and he was hospitalized in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning. The NFL postponed the contest after a lengthy stoppage as Hamlin was being treated...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs

By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
WASHINGTON STATE
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. A knee injury knocked Hopkins out of last week's game. The issue appears severe enough to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

