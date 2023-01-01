For the second time this season, Buffaloes sophomore guard KJ Simpson has taken home the Pac-12 Player of the Week Award. His first was the week of November 14, 2022. The honor comes after his massive performances on the road in the Bay Area, where the Buffs pulled off a comeback victory over Stanford, and almost did the same in a disappointing loss at Cal.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO