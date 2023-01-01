ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

CFP stumbles reveal where Michigan, Ohio State must improve

In late November, a few weeks before the coaching carousel rerouted him to Louisville, then-Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm appeared on a Zoom call to preview the program’s inaugural trip to the Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers had won the league’s topsy-turvy West division, a group best known for...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge

The 2022 college football season began 135 days ago across the pond in Ireland between two teams that didn't have a sniff of the postseason. After a crescendo of College Football Playoff semifinals to close out the calendar year, the season comes to a close on Monday night in Los Angeles, as No. 1 Georgia tries to defend its crown against the true Hollywood story being authored by No. 3 TCU.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (6-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -1.5; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Emoni Bates scored 36 points in Eastern Michigan's 74-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Eagles are 2-2 in home...
YPSILANTI, MI
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Danielle McClelland

A public servant and Division Leader at the City of Dallas, Danielle McClelland is a senior-level manager with extensive project development, operations, and communications experience. Focused and committed, she has also enjoyed stints as Marketing Manager at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, Public Information Manager at the City of Dallas, Announcer at North Texas Public Broadcasting — KERA 90.1FM and Public Relations Coordinator at Paul Quinn College. Danielle received a BA Degree in Communications from Prairie View A&M and an MBA in Business Administration and Management for Texas Woman’s University. A consummate professional, Danielle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday

DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past

On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts

Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
DALLAS, TX
Nik

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Claremont Drive

On December 31, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Claremont Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man and woman shot inside the home. After further investigation, it was determined Martha Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Felipe...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy