FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
FOX Sports
CFP stumbles reveal where Michigan, Ohio State must improve
In late November, a few weeks before the coaching carousel rerouted him to Louisville, then-Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm appeared on a Zoom call to preview the program’s inaugural trip to the Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers had won the league’s topsy-turvy West division, a group best known for...
FOX Sports
CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge
The 2022 college football season began 135 days ago across the pond in Ireland between two teams that didn't have a sniff of the postseason. After a crescendo of College Football Playoff semifinals to close out the calendar year, the season comes to a close on Monday night in Los Angeles, as No. 1 Georgia tries to defend its crown against the true Hollywood story being authored by No. 3 TCU.
FOX Sports
Sonny Dykes was fighting for attention last season. He may be CFB's best story
Sonny Dykes has taken his TCU team to the verge of a national title and needs "only" to beat Georgia to complete one of the most memorable championship runs in the sport's history. Understandably, he might be the college football world's favorite fireside topic right now. Dykes is being lauded...
FOX Sports
TCU upsets Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl — Joel Klatt reacts | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the TCU Horned Frogs defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. Joel explains how Michigan made uncharacteristic mistakes throughout the game and why the coaching staff will be regretting their game plan for years to come.
FOX Sports
Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green
Bowling Green Falcons (6-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -1.5; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Emoni Bates scored 36 points in Eastern Michigan's 74-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Eagles are 2-2 in home...
fox4news.com
TCU fans will have to cough up some serious cash for tickets to the National Championship game
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - TCU fans are riding high after an amazing win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, but to get tickets to the National Championship game Horned Frog lovers will have to fork over some serious cash. FOX 4 took a look at tickets to get...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Danielle McClelland
A public servant and Division Leader at the City of Dallas, Danielle McClelland is a senior-level manager with extensive project development, operations, and communications experience. Focused and committed, she has also enjoyed stints as Marketing Manager at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, Public Information Manager at the City of Dallas, Announcer at North Texas Public Broadcasting — KERA 90.1FM and Public Relations Coordinator at Paul Quinn College. Danielle received a BA Degree in Communications from Prairie View A&M and an MBA in Business Administration and Management for Texas Woman’s University. A consummate professional, Danielle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
fox4news.com
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday
DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Man gunned down in Dallas, may be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
A killer is still on the run after leaving a man to die in Dallas early on New Year’s morning. The victim was found badly wounded at an address on Mar Vista Trail near Loop 12 and Kiest in southwest Dallas. He died at the hospital.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts
Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
fox4news.com
Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Claremont Drive
On December 31, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Claremont Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man and woman shot inside the home. After further investigation, it was determined Martha Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Felipe...
