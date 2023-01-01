ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the snowplow naming contest winners. NDOT said they reviewed hundreds of name submissions. Cirque du Snowleil – Southern Nevada / Mt. Charleston. Sierra Scoop– Northwestern Nevada / State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Nevada Thaw Enforcement–...
New report ranks Nevada roads 9th best in the U.S.

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada's roads are ranked among some of the best in the country, according to a new report. In the report released by ConsumerAffairs, Nevada was found to have the 9th best roads in the country based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Federal Highway Administration, and the website's proprietary data.
DeWine says sports gambling outfits already have 'crossed the line' in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports betting has been legal for barely two-and-a-half days in Ohio and already Gov. Mike DeWine is questioning the legality of some companies' practices. "The companies that are doing the massive advertising need to be aware that they are being looked at very closely by...
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo has officially been sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich administered the oath of office to Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, during a small-scale ceremony at the Old Assembly in Carson City Monday. He joined...
Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run on Fremont Street posts $100K bond

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and fatally hitting two New Mexico residents in downtown Las Vegas has been released after posting a six-figure bond. Court records show Mykael Terrell was set to appear in court Wednesday after posting her $100,000 bond. Terrell is accused...
Parents Defending Education files 3 complaints over discrimination issues

WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents Defending Education filed three complaints with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over race discrimination in multiple school districts. The cases involve schools in Oregon, Maine, and Vermont. Nicole Neily, who is the president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit organization that...
