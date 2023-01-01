Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
news3lv.com
NDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the snowplow naming contest winners. NDOT said they reviewed hundreds of name submissions. Cirque du Snowleil – Southern Nevada / Mt. Charleston. Sierra Scoop– Northwestern Nevada / State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Nevada Thaw Enforcement–...
news3lv.com
New report ranks Nevada roads 9th best in the U.S.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada's roads are ranked among some of the best in the country, according to a new report. In the report released by ConsumerAffairs, Nevada was found to have the 9th best roads in the country based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Federal Highway Administration, and the website's proprietary data.
news3lv.com
18-mile traffic backup hits I-15 as visitors leave Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Post-holiday traffic has returned to Interstate 15 leaving Las Vegas for California. Cars were already moving slowly on southbound I-15 approaching Primm by 8 a.m. Monday, the day after New Year's Day. The backup has reached as far north as Jean, about 18 miles from...
news3lv.com
Crews continue restoration efforts in Northern Nevada following powerful winter storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — NV Energy continues its restoration efforts after snow knocked out power to more than 31,000 customers in Northern Nevada over the weekend. Crews from Southern and Eastern Nevada have been brought in to help get the power back on to customers across the Reno area.
news3lv.com
DeWine says sports gambling outfits already have 'crossed the line' in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports betting has been legal for barely two-and-a-half days in Ohio and already Gov. Mike DeWine is questioning the legality of some companies' practices. "The companies that are doing the massive advertising need to be aware that they are being looked at very closely by...
news3lv.com
7,500 NV Energy customers without power Tuesday, full restoration expected today
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 7,500 NV Energy customers remain without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told News 4-Fox 11 during an interview Monday, they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point, more...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist leaves 1 dead near Lake Mead, east of Los Feliz
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. According to police, on Monday at about 3:55 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash involving a Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle near Lake Mead, east of Los Feliz. Officials...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
news3lv.com
Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo has officially been sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich administered the oath of office to Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, during a small-scale ceremony at the Old Assembly in Carson City Monday. He joined...
news3lv.com
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
news3lv.com
Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run on Fremont Street posts $100K bond
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The woman accused of driving drunk and fatally hitting two New Mexico residents in downtown Las Vegas has been released after posting a six-figure bond. Court records show Mykael Terrell was set to appear in court Wednesday after posting her $100,000 bond. Terrell is accused...
news3lv.com
Parents Defending Education files 3 complaints over discrimination issues
WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents Defending Education filed three complaints with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over race discrimination in multiple school districts. The cases involve schools in Oregon, Maine, and Vermont. Nicole Neily, who is the president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit organization that...
