Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada's roads are ranked among some of the best in the country, according to a new report. In the report released by ConsumerAffairs, Nevada was found to have the 9th best roads in the country based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Federal Highway Administration, and the website's proprietary data.

