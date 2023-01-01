Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run to be held at Waller Park Saturday
Friends, family, and former coworkers will celebrate the life of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter Joseph De Anda Saturday during an inaugural memorial fun run at Waller Park. De Anda, a Santa Maria native, died Jan. 8, 2022 in an off-duty skiing accident at China Peak. In the following months,...
syvnews.com
Osborne, Lavagnino to lead Santa Barbara County Association of Governments in 2023
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments chose new officers, welcomed new board members, approved its meeting schedule and listed some of its projects for 2023 at its last meeting in December. SBCAG’s board of directors unanimously chose Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as 2023 chair and Santa Barbara County...
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
Experts monitor Alisal, Cave, Thomas Fire burn scars ahead of incoming storm
Experts are monitoring local burn scar areas, such as land impacted by the Thomas and Alisal fires, ahead of the incoming storm beginning early Wednesday morning. The post Experts monitor Alisal, Cave, Thomas Fire burn scars ahead of incoming storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara
A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is looking like a rosy year already for the Peters family. Por Soua and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their firstborn at 3:33 a.m. on New Year's Day. They named her Rose. Rose was the first baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 2023. She weighed in at 6 pounds and The post Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
syvnews.com
Community work day at River Bend Bike Park slated for Sunday
Members of the community are invited to lend a helping hand at Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Changes to the monthly event could occur due to inclement weather, so it is recommended that the public look for updates at facebook.com/RiverBendBikePark before attending.
Huge winter storm expected to slam into SLO County. Here’s what you need to know
Some areas could see an inch of rain fall per hour.
Death notices for Dec. 23-28
Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January
"There’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between," President of SLO Chamber of Commerce said.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes set of Goeldi’s monkeys from Massachusetts zoo
The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed two new resident Goeldi’s monkeys from Buttonwood Park Zoo, in New Bedford, Massachusetts — which guests can now visit. Brothers George Michael, 3, and Jimi, 2, have since joined the White-face saki monkeys in their habitat while zookeepers reportedly are enjoying getting to know the pair and helping to ensure they comfortably adjust to their new home.
Flood warning issued as storm pounds SLO County
Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Missing Grover Beach woman located in San Luis Obispo
The 65-year-old woman was found safe.
Comments / 0