ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara

A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is looking like a rosy year already for the Peters family. Por Soua and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their firstborn at 3:33 a.m. on New Year's Day. They named her Rose. Rose was the first baby born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 2023. She weighed in at 6 pounds and The post Baby Rose is first baby born in 2023 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Community work day at River Bend Bike Park slated for Sunday

Members of the community are invited to lend a helping hand at Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Changes to the monthly event could occur due to inclement weather, so it is recommended that the public look for updates at facebook.com/RiverBendBikePark before attending.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 23-28

Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Sfvbj.com

110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard

Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes set of Goeldi’s monkeys from Massachusetts zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed two new resident Goeldi’s monkeys from Buttonwood Park Zoo, in New Bedford, Massachusetts — which guests can now visit. Brothers George Michael, 3, and Jimi, 2, have since joined the White-face saki monkeys in their habitat while zookeepers reportedly are enjoying getting to know the pair and helping to ensure they comfortably adjust to their new home.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy