OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused of stealing bicycle from teen, trying to outrun Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — A man faces multiple charges after Tulsa police say he stole a bicycle from a teenager. The teenager flagged down an officer near Sheridan and I-244 Tuesday around midnight. He told the officer that a man stole his bike from a nearby gas station. Officers spotted...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Boy injured in Nowata County rollover
An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
KOKI FOX 23
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire
Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man injured after DUI crash in Osage County
PRUE, Okla. — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were injured in a car crash in Prue, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 on New Prue Rd. and Lake Rd. in Prue. According to OHP,...
news9.com
OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa
Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died. According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to...
news9.com
Man Shot, Killed His Brother During Fight, Tulsa Police Say
A man shot and killed his brother during a fight at a home near 46th Street North and Boulder on Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2023. Byron Speed died from several gun shot wounds, according to police. Detectives learned from family members that Bryon's brother, Clifton, was the shooter.
news9.com
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
news9.com
Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
KRMG
One man dead after north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244 Saturday evening. Both highways were closed during the investigation
News On 6
Vehicle Hits, Kills 74-Year-Old Man On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit. OHP Trooper Foster said it happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes where the man, Thien Tran, was on the side of the road working on a broken down car.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
Dozens of dogs sent out of state after Mayes County puppy mill rescue
Dozens of dogs are headed to animal shelters across the country after the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) rescued them from a puppy mill situation in Mayes County.
