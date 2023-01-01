ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Boy injured in Nowata County rollover

An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire

Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home

Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP: Man Dies After Falling Off Bicycle In Sapulpa

Creek County Deputies are investigating after they say a man fell off his bicycle, hit his head and died. According to deputies, it happened near the glass plant on New Sapulpa Road at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Man Shot, Killed His Brother During Fight, Tulsa Police Say

A man shot and killed his brother during a fight at a home near 46th Street North and Boulder on Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2023. Byron Speed died from several gun shot wounds, according to police. Detectives learned from family members that Bryon's brother, Clifton, was the shooter.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023

Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy