Jonesborough, TN

Water restored to entire Jonesborough Utility System

By Emily Hibbitts
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Water service has reportedly been restored to the entire Jonesborough Utility System as of 8 p.m. Saturday night.

According to a release from town officials, all customers should have water in their homes, ‘unless there was a leak on their side of the line and water was turned off at the meter.’

JBO Utility says more customers now have water

A boil water advisory is still in effect for customers who regained water on Friday, Dec. 30, or Saturday, Dec. 31.

“We appreciate your patience and prayers as we worked our way through turning water back on to our affected areas,” said Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff. “Our tank is holding steady and while we know how excited you are to have water restored, we do ask that you try and conserve water so we can continue to increase our storage capacity.”

Customers who are still experiencing issues are asked to call 753-1005.

