It’s getting to where football games are as bad as our elections. If you want to win, you have to win by a big enough margin to overcome the cheating and bad calls by the officials. It was quite evident that the Fiesta Bowl officials had decided to “let them play” — i.e., only really obvious and egregious pass interference infractions would be called. While this went both ways to some extent, you have to admit that TCU did a better job of taking advantage of it by regularly tackling Michigan’s receivers before the ball arrived.
The calls or lack of calls were the same for both teams, stop whining!!!! Michigan got caught overlooking TCU and everybody knows it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
Look: Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Basketball Drama
Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’
Michigan makes top seven for 2024 four-star Donovan Harbour
Jim Harbaugh Reveals Where He 'Thinks' He Will Be Coaching In 2023
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for NFL is job is offered: report
Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff
Yes, The Michigan Wolverines Will Be Back
Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game
U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
2 units destroyed, no one injured in Bloomfield Hills condo fire
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 12