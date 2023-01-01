SUMMARY… Severe wind/tornado risk will spread east across Mississippi into Alabama over the next several hours. DISCUSSION… A pre-frontal band of broken convection is gradually expanding in areal coverage late this evening. Numerous robust/severe thunderstorms extend along a corridor from southeast LA, through east-central MS, into northwest AL. Within this corridor, several long-lived supercells continue with one potentially tornadic storm over Clarke County MS, moving toward Choctaw County AL. This activity is maturing within a strongly sheared environment coincident with a 35kt LLJ. Instability has gradually recovered ahead of this convection with roughly 2000 J/kg MUCAPE now evident across the southern half of ww011. Damaging winds, along with some tornado risk, continue.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO