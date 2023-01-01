Read full article on original website
New Tornado Watch Issued for Much of North/Central Alabama Until 4 am Wednesday
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1005 PM. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible. SUMMARY… Broken bands of supercells in Mississippi will spread. northeastward into Alabama through the overnight hours, with some. increase in storm coverage...
A Quick Look At Our Weather Situation Before 6 pm
At 5:40 pm, radar continues to show the first round of rain and storms exiting out of the east and southeastern parts of the area, while another wave of storms is forming out to our west in central and southern parts of Mississippi and back into Louisiana. We also have a few scattered cluster of showers and storms over portions of Central Alabama and up into the Tennessee Valley.
New Tornado Watch Issued Until 8 pm for the Eastern Parts of the Area
NWS Birmingham and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a new TORNADO WATCH effective until 8 pm this evening for the following counties in Central Alabama: Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued...
Mesoscale Discussion — Severe Threat Continues Across Current Tornado Watch Locations
SUMMARY… Severe wind/tornado risk will spread east across Mississippi into Alabama over the next several hours. DISCUSSION… A pre-frontal band of broken convection is gradually expanding in areal coverage late this evening. Numerous robust/severe thunderstorms extend along a corridor from southeast LA, through east-central MS, into northwest AL. Within this corridor, several long-lived supercells continue with one potentially tornadic storm over Clarke County MS, moving toward Choctaw County AL. This activity is maturing within a strongly sheared environment coincident with a 35kt LLJ. Instability has gradually recovered ahead of this convection with roughly 2000 J/kg MUCAPE now evident across the southern half of ww011. Damaging winds, along with some tornado risk, continue.
Only One Tornado Watch Remains in Effect for Portions of Central Alabama Until 11 am
NWS Birmingham has allowed the Tornado Watch until 4 am for Coosa, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, & Talladega counties in Central Alabama to expire. The threat of severe weather has come to an end for this event. NWS Birmingham continues a Tornado Watch until 11 am for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay,...
Flash Flood Warning for Portions of St. Clair Co. Until 3 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * At 1202 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or. expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban...
Areal Flood Advisory for Portions of Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, St. Clair Co. Until 3:45 pm
…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…. * WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. * WHERE…A portion of central Alabama, including the following. counties, Blount, Etowah, Jefferson and St. Clair. * WHEN…Until 345 PM CST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor...
Timing on the West Alabama Severe Storms; Flash Flood Threat Increasing; Flash Flood Watch Extended Northward
The severe warned storm along the Pickens/Greene County line will affect the following areas at the following times:. This is based on current motion of 35 mph. If the storm speeds up, it could be sooner to your location. Other strong storms are lined up back to the west across...
Tornado Watch Issued for Northeast AL
*****UPDATE: The Tornado Watch for DeKalkb, Jackson, and Marshall counties has expired, but continues for Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, and the rest of our coverage area until 8pm.*****. The Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service includes all of the WEIS Radio coverage area. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR...
The 5 pm Tornado Watch Loses Another Couple of Counties; Only Three Counties Remain
NWS Birmingham cancels the Tornado Watch for Chilton and Perry counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has ended for now. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch for Autauga, Dallas, Lowndes counties in Central Alabama until 5 pm this evening. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather.
Tornado Watch Expanded in Coverage to the East for the Tennessee Valley
DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties have been included with Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties to the current Tornado Watch effective for the Tennessee Valley until 5 pm this afternoon. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm for Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Lowndes, Shelby, Bibb, Dallas,...
Areal Flood Advisory for Portions of Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby Co. Until 2 am
…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. * WHERE…A portion of central Alabama, including the following. counties, Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby. * WHEN…Until 200 AM CST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
EXPIRED — Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Chambers, Clay, Randolph Co. Until 4 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Clay County in east central Alabama…. * At 319 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from 6 miles northeast of Goldville to near Sparkling. Springs to near Waverly, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind...
Radar Update at 9:30 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms are increasing across Alabama and Mississippi tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is located near the Mississippi River at this hour. There are a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings along the line of storms in Mississippi, but no warnings in Alabama at this hour....
A Number of Counties Removed from the Active Tornado Watch
NWS Birmingham cancels the Tornado Watch valid until 8 pm for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama as the severe weather threat has ended for now. The watch continues until 8 pm tonight for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Lee, Macon,...
Rain On The Way Out, Clearing Later Today
RADAR CHECK: A large mass of rain and thunderstorms continues early this morning over East and South Alabama… a tornado watch is in effect for a few counties near the Georgia and Florida state lines. But, the rain will be moving out of the state soon, and we expect a clearing sky today with a high in the 67-71 degree range, well above the average high of 54 for January 4. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s.
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Barbour, Bullock, Pike Co. Until 5:30 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. East central Pike County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Northwestern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 530 PM CST. * At 437 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Boot...
The Early Afternoon Look at Tomorrow’s Severe Weather Threat
The Storm Prediction Center continues an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe storms for much of the southern half of Central Alabama which includes the cities of Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Alexander City, Clanton, Auburn, Demopolis, Selma, Montgomery, and Troy. The rest of Central Alabama, including Cullman, Hamilton, Gadsden, Anniston, Birmingham, Talladega,...
More Counties Removed from the Original Tornado Watch
NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch until 5 pm for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lowndes, Marengo, Perry, Shelby, ad Sumter counties in Central Alabama. Cancelled from the watch are Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch until 8...
Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours
We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
