New Tornado Watch Issued for Much of North/Central Alabama Until 4 am Wednesday

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1005 PM. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible. SUMMARY… Broken bands of supercells in Mississippi will spread. northeastward into Alabama through the overnight hours, with some. increase in storm coverage...
A Quick Look At Our Weather Situation Before 6 pm

At 5:40 pm, radar continues to show the first round of rain and storms exiting out of the east and southeastern parts of the area, while another wave of storms is forming out to our west in central and southern parts of Mississippi and back into Louisiana. We also have a few scattered cluster of showers and storms over portions of Central Alabama and up into the Tennessee Valley.
New Tornado Watch Issued Until 8 pm for the Eastern Parts of the Area

NWS Birmingham and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a new TORNADO WATCH effective until 8 pm this evening for the following counties in Central Alabama: Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued...
Mesoscale Discussion — Severe Threat Continues Across Current Tornado Watch Locations

SUMMARY… Severe wind/tornado risk will spread east across Mississippi into Alabama over the next several hours. DISCUSSION… A pre-frontal band of broken convection is gradually expanding in areal coverage late this evening. Numerous robust/severe thunderstorms extend along a corridor from southeast LA, through east-central MS, into northwest AL. Within this corridor, several long-lived supercells continue with one potentially tornadic storm over Clarke County MS, moving toward Choctaw County AL. This activity is maturing within a strongly sheared environment coincident with a 35kt LLJ. Instability has gradually recovered ahead of this convection with roughly 2000 J/kg MUCAPE now evident across the southern half of ww011. Damaging winds, along with some tornado risk, continue.
Flash Flood Warning for Portions of St. Clair Co. Until 3 am

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * At 1202 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or. expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban...
Tornado Watch Issued for Northeast AL

*****UPDATE: The Tornado Watch for DeKalkb, Jackson, and Marshall counties has expired, but continues for Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, and the rest of our coverage area until 8pm.*****. The Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service includes all of the WEIS Radio coverage area. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR...
Tornado Watch Expanded in Coverage to the East for the Tennessee Valley

DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties have been included with Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties to the current Tornado Watch effective for the Tennessee Valley until 5 pm this afternoon. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm for Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Lowndes, Shelby, Bibb, Dallas,...
Radar Update at 9:30 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are increasing across Alabama and Mississippi tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is located near the Mississippi River at this hour. There are a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings along the line of storms in Mississippi, but no warnings in Alabama at this hour....
A Number of Counties Removed from the Active Tornado Watch

NWS Birmingham cancels the Tornado Watch valid until 8 pm for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama as the severe weather threat has ended for now. The watch continues until 8 pm tonight for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Lee, Macon,...
Rain On The Way Out, Clearing Later Today

RADAR CHECK: A large mass of rain and thunderstorms continues early this morning over East and South Alabama… a tornado watch is in effect for a few counties near the Georgia and Florida state lines. But, the rain will be moving out of the state soon, and we expect a clearing sky today with a high in the 67-71 degree range, well above the average high of 54 for January 4. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s.
The Early Afternoon Look at Tomorrow’s Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center continues an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe storms for much of the southern half of Central Alabama which includes the cities of Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Alexander City, Clanton, Auburn, Demopolis, Selma, Montgomery, and Troy. The rest of Central Alabama, including Cullman, Hamilton, Gadsden, Anniston, Birmingham, Talladega,...
More Counties Removed from the Original Tornado Watch

NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch until 5 pm for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lowndes, Marengo, Perry, Shelby, ad Sumter counties in Central Alabama. Cancelled from the watch are Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch until 8...
Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours

We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
