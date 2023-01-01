ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ririe, ID

Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low

By Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts

IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed

A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Parking at Idaho Falls Airport transitions to cashless payments

IDAHO FALLS – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is easier than ever as the region’s premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1. Last year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

An early start: INL STEM Scholars camp helps area students learn about clean energy

IDAHO FALLS – Helping protect our world’s energy future can be as complicated as developing an innovative technology to cleanly meet our growing electricity needs or as simple as turning off light switches when you aren’t in a room. At Idaho National Laboratory’s STEM Scholars summer camp in July 2022, students in eastern Idaho learned more about how they can make a difference as our world grapples with a growing energy crisis.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho State Fair receives awards, GM joins international board

BLACKFOOT — The International Association of Fairs & Expositions announced in November that General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the Board of Directors, representing Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bird has been the GM of the...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on Jan. 2 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year. Isabella was delivered by Dr. Matthew Robinson weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19 inches long. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Thanks for making Pet of the Week a success in 2022

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens featured in Pet of the Week last year found their fur-ever homes thanks to you. It was a successful 2022 and Teton Toyota, the Snake River Animal Shelter and EastIdahoNews.com look forward to placing more animals in loving families in 2023. You can see all...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Love the news? Want to help report it? We’re hiring.

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our team. We’re looking for a full-time editor/reporter in Idaho Falls, a reporter in Pocatello and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho. If you visit our website regularly, you...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Charles “Chas” Larimer

Charles (Chas or Chuck) Monroe Larimer, 40, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022. Charles was born March 6, 1982, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles M Larimer and Barbara West Larimer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On February 8, 2021, he married Gina Larimer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Don Waddoups

Don Allen Waddoups, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born August 21, 1928, in Moore, Idaho, to Royal Waddoups and Veta Jones Waddoups. He grew up on his family’s sheep and cattle ranch near Moore with his brothers: Dean, Fred, Max, Grant, Bob, Jerry, Wayne and Clark, and his sisters Olive and Carol. As there was no transportation to the elementary school in Moore and his mother was concerned about him walking the two miles to school in the dead of winter, he was sent to live with relatives in Hopper, Utah, to attended first grade. The following year transportation was provided, and he returned home. Don graduated from Arco High School in 1946.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing at Southern Idaho gas Station

BLACKFOOT - Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at Short Stop gas station located on Broadway Street in Blackfoot in the early morning hours on New Year's Day. According to Blackfoot Police, officers arrived to find an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until medical crews arrived and transported the man to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The man would be later transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire

IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

