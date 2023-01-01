Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed
A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
Parking at Idaho Falls Airport transitions to cashless payments
IDAHO FALLS – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is easier than ever as the region’s premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1. Last year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.
An early start: INL STEM Scholars camp helps area students learn about clean energy
IDAHO FALLS – Helping protect our world’s energy future can be as complicated as developing an innovative technology to cleanly meet our growing electricity needs or as simple as turning off light switches when you aren’t in a room. At Idaho National Laboratory’s STEM Scholars summer camp in July 2022, students in eastern Idaho learned more about how they can make a difference as our world grapples with a growing energy crisis.
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
Don’t forget about local homeless shelters during the ‘January blues’
EAST IDAHO – Homeless shelters often see an influx of donations, volunteers and gift-giving during the holidays, but one thing to remember is the less fortunate need help during the other 11 months of the year too. Eastern Idaho homeless shelters are bracing for cold winter months as snow,...
‘I’m so thankful for him.’ Woman looking for man who came to the rescue at local car wash
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according to...
Eastern Idaho State Fair receives awards, GM joins international board
BLACKFOOT — The International Association of Fairs & Expositions announced in November that General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the Board of Directors, representing Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bird has been the GM of the...
Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on Jan. 2 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year. Isabella was delivered by Dr. Matthew Robinson weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19 inches long. The...
Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
Thanks for making Pet of the Week a success in 2022
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens featured in Pet of the Week last year found their fur-ever homes thanks to you. It was a successful 2022 and Teton Toyota, the Snake River Animal Shelter and EastIdahoNews.com look forward to placing more animals in loving families in 2023. You can see all...
Love the news? Want to help report it? We’re hiring.
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our team. We’re looking for a full-time editor/reporter in Idaho Falls, a reporter in Pocatello and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho. If you visit our website regularly, you...
Charles “Chas” Larimer
Charles (Chas or Chuck) Monroe Larimer, 40, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022. Charles was born March 6, 1982, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles M Larimer and Barbara West Larimer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On February 8, 2021, he married Gina Larimer...
Local Law Enforcement issues reminder to welcome in the New Year safely
As many are preparing to welcome in the New Year Saturday Local Law Enforcement is coming together to remind us to be responsible as we welcome in the new year. The post Local Law Enforcement issues reminder to welcome in the New Year safely appeared first on Local News 8.
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
Don Waddoups
Don Allen Waddoups, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born August 21, 1928, in Moore, Idaho, to Royal Waddoups and Veta Jones Waddoups. He grew up on his family’s sheep and cattle ranch near Moore with his brothers: Dean, Fred, Max, Grant, Bob, Jerry, Wayne and Clark, and his sisters Olive and Carol. As there was no transportation to the elementary school in Moore and his mother was concerned about him walking the two miles to school in the dead of winter, he was sent to live with relatives in Hopper, Utah, to attended first grade. The following year transportation was provided, and he returned home. Don graduated from Arco High School in 1946.
Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing at Southern Idaho gas Station
BLACKFOOT - Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at Short Stop gas station located on Broadway Street in Blackfoot in the early morning hours on New Year's Day. According to Blackfoot Police, officers arrived to find an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until medical crews arrived and transported the man to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The man would be later transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Life Lessons: Julie Walker shares marriage advice and how she has fun with her grandkids
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
