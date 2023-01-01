Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Pakistan to shut markets and restaurants early to save power amid economic crisis
CNN — Pakistan's economic woes show no signs of letting up in 2023. The South Asian nation announced a new energy conservation plan Tuesday as its fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple challenges. The government has ordered all markets to close by 8.30 pm and restaurants by 10 pm, according to a tweet by its ruling party. These measures will help the country save 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($274 million), the post added.
'Uncharted territory': January heat records smashed across Europe
CNN — The year has only just started but already Europe has broken an alarming number of weather records as extreme heat spread across the continent. On New Year's Day, at least eight European countries recorded their warmest January day ever: Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Denmark and Latvia, according to the climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who tracks extreme temperatures across the globe.
Dubai just dropped a 30% tax on alcohol
CNN — Dubai has scrapped a 30% tax on alcohol and will no longer charge tourists or expats for permits to buy alcoholic drinks as the emirate tries to attract more foreign workers and visitors in the face of growing regional competition. Two major retailers in the city, located...
Global markets try to put last year's misery behind them
CNN — Global stocks are striding higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe. Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose nearly 1.8% by 5.30 a.m. ET...
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian troops killed in strike; Moscow says 63 died
CNN — An apparent Ukrainian strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops, according to the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian military bloggers and former officials. The strike took place just after midnight on Sunday, New Year's Day, on a vocational school housing...
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief
CNN — This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. "Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
Russian blame game breaks out after Moscow says its own troops' cell phone use caused Makiivka strike
CNN — A rare public blame game has broken out between the Russian government and some pro-Kremlin leaders and military experts, after Moscow appeared to blame its own soldiers' use of cell phones for a Ukrainian strike that killed at least 89 troops on New Year's Day. The Russian...
Four things to watch out for in the Middle East in 2023
CNN — The event that dominated the world's news agenda in 2022 was the Ukraine war and its far-reaching repercussions. Its impact was felt deeply in the Middle East, with the region's energy supplies, strategic waterways, and even weapons industries playing a key role in the war. Last year...
Inflation fears fade as geopolitical risks rise
CNN — Inflation fears roiled the markets in 2022. Now, investors may have scarier things to worry about in 2023, according to a report from global research and consulting firm Eurasia Group. Most notable? Concerns about the increasingly chaotic geopolitical landscape. "Inflation shockwaves" still feature as one of Eurasia's...
