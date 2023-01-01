ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Brewton Standard

Graffiti mural completed by artist

To some, graffiti is a nuisance. To others, it’s a work of art. Joseph Seurkamp, an artist from Pensacola, Fla., who is the driving force for the “Graffiti Bridge” has put some of his best work on a building in Brewton — all at the request of the owner.
BREWTON, AL
Destin Log

Destin's Lauren Adams to compete on the pageant stage for Miss Florida

Wearing the sash and crown to represent Destin at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, community events and parades is one thing, but now Lauren Adams is taking it to a bigger stage. Adams, now 21 and a student at the University of West Florida, was crowned Miss Pensacola in September and will be representing Pensacola at the Miss Florida USA pageant in May at Coral Springs.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more

With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

A Fairhope home raided...by bats!

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Eye-catching video showed a swarm of bats circling inside a Fairhope family’s screened-in back porch, and the reactions make it even better. Fred and Susan Riley moved into their house in Fairhope about a year ago, and they said have occasional visits from the winged creatures, but not as many as they saw Monday.
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
850businessmagazine.com

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores

An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
GULF SHORES, AL
Brewton Standard

New Year’s baby arrives in Brewton

Brynnleigh Rose Capers is Escambia County’s first new citizen for 2023!. The baby arrived on Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton. She weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19 inches long at birth. Congratulations to her parents, Kyrstin Hammac and Billy...
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home

Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO locates missing, endangered woman

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County considering smoking ban in all public parks and beaches

Okaloosa County is considering implementing a smoking ban within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. During a Tuesday afternoon Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board discussed the possibility of a ban. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

