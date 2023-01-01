Read full article on original website
Brewton Standard
Graffiti mural completed by artist
To some, graffiti is a nuisance. To others, it’s a work of art. Joseph Seurkamp, an artist from Pensacola, Fla., who is the driving force for the “Graffiti Bridge” has put some of his best work on a building in Brewton — all at the request of the owner.
Destin Log
Destin's Lauren Adams to compete on the pageant stage for Miss Florida
Wearing the sash and crown to represent Destin at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, community events and parades is one thing, but now Lauren Adams is taking it to a bigger stage. Adams, now 21 and a student at the University of West Florida, was crowned Miss Pensacola in September and will be representing Pensacola at the Miss Florida USA pageant in May at Coral Springs.
2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
Destin Log
Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more
With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living CEO being remembered as ‘compassionate,’ ‘brilliant’
Colleagues of senior living CEO Glenn Barclay are remembering him as a “compassionate” and “brilliant” leader. Barclay died Dec. 26 after being hit by a train while walking in Pensacola, FL. The Gulf Breeze, FL, resident was 55. Barclay was CEO of QSL Management LLC, the...
WALA-TV FOX10
A Fairhope home raided...by bats!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Eye-catching video showed a swarm of bats circling inside a Fairhope family’s screened-in back porch, and the reactions make it even better. Fred and Susan Riley moved into their house in Fairhope about a year ago, and they said have occasional visits from the winged creatures, but not as many as they saw Monday.
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
850businessmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores
An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
Armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store: Pensacola Police
UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): Police said they have recovered the car in Gulf Breeze. They have not found a suspect. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night. The store is located at 1501 Langley Avenue. The alleged armed carjacking […]
Brewton Standard
New Year’s baby arrives in Brewton
Brynnleigh Rose Capers is Escambia County’s first new citizen for 2023!. The baby arrived on Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton. She weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19 inches long at birth. Congratulations to her parents, Kyrstin Hammac and Billy...
Fort Walton Beach Fire Department worked 433 calls in Dec. 2022
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to 433 calls for service in Dec. of 2022. The department shared the data in a Facebook Post Monday morning. December Call Stats FWBFD assisted other agencies with 13 calls during the month. The department said their average response time to calls […]
Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
ECSO locates missing, endangered woman
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County considering smoking ban in all public parks and beaches
Okaloosa County is considering implementing a smoking ban within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. During a Tuesday afternoon Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board discussed the possibility of a ban. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June...
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in Pensacola in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pensacola using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Foley residents start new year without a home after fire
A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.
Florida woman allegedly left son alone with no food, in unsanitary home: SRCSO
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving her son in unsanitary conditions with no food, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Marylnn Kim Brock, 37, was charged with child neglect on Jan. 1, 2023. According to deputies, on Dec. 7, […]
