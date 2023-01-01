ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame QB takes funny swipe at Matt Ryan

 3 days ago
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan is still catching heat, even on his day off.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon spoke this week with Minnesota Vikings writer Chris Tomasson . Moon, a former Viking, said he was happy to see Minnesota’s huge comeback on the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

The jaw-dropping comeback was the biggest in NFL history, eclipsing the previous record held by the Buffalo Bills’ comeback on … none other than Moon and the Houston Oilers back in the 1992 playoffs.

“I don’t have to live with that one anymore,” said Moon. “Matt Ryan’s got it.”

Moon and the Oilers blew a 35-3 lead to the Bills in their wild card playoff game, eventually losing in overtime to 41-38. Their shameful record stood for nearly three decades … before Ryan and the Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Vikings in Week 15 this season , losing 39-36 (also in OT). While Moon and the Oilers still hold the record for largest blown lead in a postseason game, they no longer have the record for largest blown lead in any NFL game ever, all thanks to Ryan and the Colts.

The 37-year-old Ryan has not played a single snap since that game, getting benched for Nick Foles in Week 16. It was the second time this season that Ryan has been benched … by a second different coach. Frank Reich pulled Ryan for Sam Ehlinger in Week 8 before interim Jeff Saturday, who took over after Reich was fired, reinstated Ryan (only to now bench him again).

As for Moon, he is having a lot of fun this season at the expense of current NFL QBs. Earlier this month, he had some harsh words for another one .

