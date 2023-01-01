ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash

 3 days ago
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.

The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet had come within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force RC-135 aircraft on Dec 21, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision.

But Tian Junli, spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement late on Saturday that the United States had misled the public about the incident near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

He said the U.S. plane violated international law, disregarded repeated warnings by China and made dangerous approaches that threatened the safety of China's aircraft.

"The United States deliberately misleads public opinion... in an attempt to confuse the international audience," Tian said.

"We solemnly request the U.S. side to restrain the actions of frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by related international laws and agreements, and prevent accidents in the sea and the air."

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but parts of it are contested by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

Comments / 74

Jacob
3d ago

China says the US broke international law but hasn't told us which ones they broke. International law also states that all of the South China sea is NOT china's

Reply(4)
29
Jeff Everett
3d ago

Ccp is nothing more than an economic and intellectual octopus draining other countries of their resources, intellectual and economic. They count on our greed and short sidenness. Pure hegemony.

Reply(1)
17
Eric Cole
3d ago

should China be able to claim the water nearest to them for defense purposes yes but to claim a whole ocean who the hell do they think they are. So basically there claiming all this land and sea to be there sovereign territory and there daring anyone to try and stop them .If China doesn't like people flying into there airspace then they should stop doing it to Taiwan .

Reply(11)
16
