Texas Longhorns men’s hoops hang on for 70-69 win over Oklahoma in conference opener
By Billy Gates
KXAN
3 days ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — The No. 6 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team hung on for dear life to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners 70-69 in the Big 12 Conference opener Saturday.
Trailing 35-31 at the half, the Longhorns had a 4-point lead with 0:13 left in the game following a pair of Jabari Rice foul shots 68-64. The Sooners cut the lead to two with a Tanner Groves layup with 0:04 left, then Marcus Carr buried two more clutch foul shots to make it a two-possession game. Jacob Groves then drilled a 3-pointer for the Sooners but the clock ran out and the Longhorns claimed the road victory.
Carr and Timmy Allen led the way for the Longhorns with 13 points each, following Rice with 11 off the bench and 10 points by Dylan Disu. Allen and Rice both had seven rebounds each and Carr chipped in four steals.
Texas was near-perfect from the foul line, going 15-for-16, and that ended up being a big difference in the game. Oklahoma shot 11 free throws and eight. The Sooners shot better than the Longhorns from the field, 48% to 43%, and the Sooners made nine 3-point shots to Texas’ five.
The Longhorns’ bench scored 27 points to Oklahoma’s five and there were nine lead changes throughout the game.
For Oklahoma, Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting. Jacob Groves made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
In a scheduling quirk, it was the Longhorns’ first true road game of the season. Texas had either played at Moody Center or at neutral sites for the entire nonconference schedule.
