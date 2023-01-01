Read full article on original website
Top OSU backup performances at the Southern Scuffle
OSU’s backup wrestlers were no pushover at the Southern Scuffle. Every starting OSU wrestler placed at the Southern Scuffle on Monday. However, there were some supporting cast members who brought home some hardware as well. OSU had three 184-pound placers at the Southern Scuffle. The first-place finish was locked up by Travis Wittlake, while the third-place to Trophy went to Gavin Stika and the seventh-place award to Kyle Haas. Stika, Haas and Wittlake, at one point, were undefeated and surely a pair was going to wrestle. However, after losses to Stika and Haas, a Cowboy matchup never happened. Here are some of the top performances by backup wrestlers at the Southern Scuffle.
Notebook: Smith, Kouma see increased role in win over West Virginia
The Cowboys have a conference win. On a physical night in Gallagher-Iba Arena, OSU fought off a West Virginia rally and beat the Mountaineers, 67-60. Bernard Kouma has only heard his name called to enter a game on three occasions this season. Just once in the past 36 days leading up to the conference home-opener. But he heard it late in the first half on Monday.
OSU wide receiver Richardson enters transfer portal
It seemed the damage to the OSU football roster was over, but now, OSU will be without one of its rising stars and Guaranteed Rate Bowl captains come next season. On Tuesday, sophomore wide receiver John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal, Cody Nagel of 247Sports reported. In his two...
Arctic temperatures caused facility issues in the OSU residential halls
Freezing weather and pipes are not best friends. The arctic temperatures in Oklahoma during the last two weeks of 2022 caused facility issues in the OSU residential halls. Oklahoma State Housing and Residential Life announced frozen pipes resulted in water damage and caused issues with the fire panels and electronic door access.
