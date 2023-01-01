OSU’s backup wrestlers were no pushover at the Southern Scuffle. Every starting OSU wrestler placed at the Southern Scuffle on Monday. However, there were some supporting cast members who brought home some hardware as well. OSU had three 184-pound placers at the Southern Scuffle. The first-place finish was locked up by Travis Wittlake, while the third-place to Trophy went to Gavin Stika and the seventh-place award to Kyle Haas. Stika, Haas and Wittlake, at one point, were undefeated and surely a pair was going to wrestle. However, after losses to Stika and Haas, a Cowboy matchup never happened. Here are some of the top performances by backup wrestlers at the Southern Scuffle.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO