A medical practice in northern England meant to send out a Merry Christmas message to its patients—but instead sent out a text telling them they had been diagnosed with an “aggressive lung cancer.” The Sun newspaper, which reported on the blunder, said hundreds of patients at the Askern Medical Center in Doncaster were thought to have received the offending text, quickly followed up by an apology and the message that should have gone out. They included Chris Reed, a 57-year-old property developer who had been waiting for results of a lung cancer test and promptly rushed down to the center to see what was happening. “They went from, ‘You’ve got lung cancer’ to ‘Merry Christmas’ in about an hour. Unbelievable,” he said.Read it at The Sun

6 DAYS AGO