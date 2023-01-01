ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
TheDailyBeast

Doctors Send Cancer Alert Instead of Merry Christmas Text

A medical practice in northern England meant to send out a Merry Christmas message to its patients—but instead sent out a text telling them they had been diagnosed with an “aggressive lung cancer.” The Sun newspaper, which reported on the blunder, said hundreds of patients at the Askern Medical Center in Doncaster were thought to have received the offending text, quickly followed up by an apology and the message that should have gone out. They included Chris Reed, a 57-year-old property developer who had been waiting for results of a lung cancer test and promptly rushed down to the center to see what was happening. “They went from, ‘You’ve got lung cancer’ to ‘Merry Christmas’ in about an hour. Unbelievable,” he said.Read it at The Sun
The Independent

Children warned to stay at home if feeling unwell, health authorities say

Parents in England are being warned by health officials to keep children home from school if unwell and with a fever.In a statement on Monday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued advice for ‘simple steps’ to protect children and adults from high rates of seasonal flu and coronavirus.The warning is applied to children in schools and nursery settings.Latest figures from the government have also recorded at least 30 children have died in the UK from invasive strep A since 19 September, contributing to higher rates of illness in children and young people.Officials have also warned of higher number of...
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
The Independent

Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths

Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.

