Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WCJB

More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

DeLand city officials discuss possible demolition of historic Hotel Putnam

DELAND, Fla. – A big piece of DeLand history may be coming down. The city said the historic Hotel Putnam could collapse and can’t be restored. The hotel would have turned 100 years old in 2023, and while there was also hope it would be restored this year, an engineer said the building is damaged beyond repair.
DELAND, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as 'Bentley Hall' sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Runners arrive for 30th anniversary of Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is welcoming thousands of runners to its resort Wednesday morning for the kickoff of the 2023 runDisney marathon weekend. The event, which steps off Thursday morning, consists of a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon and dopey challenge (all races). This year’s race weekend marks the 30th year of the event which gives runners the opportunity to race around the resort’s four theme parks and hotel areas.
BAY LAKE, FL
click orlando

47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip

If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Shop dating back to Pleasure Island days closes its doors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – After more than two decades in business at Walt Disney World, the Sosa Family Cigar Company has now closed its doors on the west side of Disney Springs. The family-owned shop has been a staple at Walt Disney World dating back to Disney’s Pleasure...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-4 exit

A 21-year-old Palm Coast man was killed on Dec. 29 on the Interstate 4 exit ramp in Volusia County when his motorcycle hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle. The man was driving behind a semitruck in the right lane on the eastbound I-4 exit towards I-95 northbound when the accident happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 21-year-old attempted to pass the truck on the outside shoulder, the report said, when the motorcycle suddenly lost control and hit the guardrail, throwing the rider from the vehicle; he came to rest on the outside shoulder.
PALM COAST, FL
kennythepirate.com

BREAKING: Multiple Guests Trapped on an Orlando Theme Park Attraction

It’s not uncommon to see different emergency events in the Orlando theme park environment, but this would certainly spark some intense fears for many people. New Year’s Eve guests wanted to enjoy a beautiful view of the Orlando area onboard the Orlando Wheel at Icon Park. Their enjoyable...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff, sheriff says

POINCIANA, Fla. – Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk...
POLK COUNTY, FL

