Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows 63 rescued after The Wheel at ICON Park loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing crews working to rescue 63 people from The Wheel at ICON Park after the ride lost power on New Year’s Eve. The video shows fire crews climbing up the ride and onto the gondolas to...
fox35orlando.com
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
WCJB
More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
click orlando
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
click orlando
Florida taco chain teams up with wildlife officials to help feed manatees. Here’s how to help
ORLANDO, Fla. – A taco chain based in Florida is helping feed the manatees, teaming up with wildlife officials. Capital Tacos, originally from Tampa, will be providing lettuce to manatees during this winter for every salad purchased at its locations. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior...
click orlando
DeLand city officials discuss possible demolition of historic Hotel Putnam
DELAND, Fla. – A big piece of DeLand history may be coming down. The city said the historic Hotel Putnam could collapse and can’t be restored. The hotel would have turned 100 years old in 2023, and while there was also hope it would be restored this year, an engineer said the building is damaged beyond repair.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
click orlando
Runners arrive for 30th anniversary of Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is welcoming thousands of runners to its resort Wednesday morning for the kickoff of the 2023 runDisney marathon weekend. The event, which steps off Thursday morning, consists of a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon and dopey challenge (all races). This year’s race weekend marks the 30th year of the event which gives runners the opportunity to race around the resort’s four theme parks and hotel areas.
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
click orlando
47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
wogx.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
fox35orlando.com
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip
If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
click orlando
Shop dating back to Pleasure Island days closes its doors
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – After more than two decades in business at Walt Disney World, the Sosa Family Cigar Company has now closed its doors on the west side of Disney Springs. The family-owned shop has been a staple at Walt Disney World dating back to Disney’s Pleasure...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-4 exit
A 21-year-old Palm Coast man was killed on Dec. 29 on the Interstate 4 exit ramp in Volusia County when his motorcycle hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle. The man was driving behind a semitruck in the right lane on the eastbound I-4 exit towards I-95 northbound when the accident happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 21-year-old attempted to pass the truck on the outside shoulder, the report said, when the motorcycle suddenly lost control and hit the guardrail, throwing the rider from the vehicle; he came to rest on the outside shoulder.
Crime scene investigation underway at gun shop in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne were seen investigating an incident at a gun shop early Wednesday morning. Officers and crime scene technicians were seen inside of Sicarios Gun Shop on Wickham Road. Debris was seen inside and outside of the business as police conducted their investigation. Though it...
kennythepirate.com
BREAKING: Multiple Guests Trapped on an Orlando Theme Park Attraction
It’s not uncommon to see different emergency events in the Orlando theme park environment, but this would certainly spark some intense fears for many people. New Year’s Eve guests wanted to enjoy a beautiful view of the Orlando area onboard the Orlando Wheel at Icon Park. Their enjoyable...
mynews13.com
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
click orlando
Florida burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff, sheriff says
POINCIANA, Fla. – Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk...
Comments / 0