Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Local museum closed for exhibit changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Arms Family Museum on Wick Avenue in Youngstown will be closed for most of January. This will be for an exhibit changeover and cleaning. During this time, the Tyler History Center will remain open, where tickets will be half-price until the Arms Museum reopens on January 31.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Victim in New Year’s Eve fatal fire identified

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal apartment fire in Campbell on Saturday. The victim is 38-year-old Ami Maldonado, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office. The fire started inside one of the units of an apartment building...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown

If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there. Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

New Year brings no police department in Newton Falls

If you call the police in Newton Falls, don't expect the Newton Falls Police to respond. The city's police department officially disbanded on New Year's Day. A police levy failed in November, and according to the mayor, that forced the city council to outsource policing to the Trumbull County Sheriff's department.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
CORTLAND, OH
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Nominations being accepted for local H.O.P.E. Award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is looking for someone who is “honorable, outstanding, philanthropic and excellent.”. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is given to those who have gone above and beyond to...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished

It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull County bridge replacement one of 377 to be addressed

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township. Farmington Bridge #16...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

New ambulance service hits the ground in Youngstown

Just in the nick of time, Emergency Medical Transport made an offer to the city of Youngstown to provide ambulance service for the people. The deal is for three years, and four million dollars, about half the $7.8 million AMR wanted. The city now has four ambulances available at all...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

The coldest time of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

