CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The show of support continued Tuesday night at the hospital. Fans and non-fans came together in prayer for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It was just another example of how people here in Cincinnati came together for all involved in Monday night's injury. People still are uneasy talking about what they saw and how it made them feel even a day after Hamlin's emergency.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO